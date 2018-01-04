TAKE 5: Namunyak Wanjiru

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

More by this Author

Namunyak Wanjiru is a jewellery designer and the proprietor of Dhana Vito

1. If you were to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?

Quirky, fun and creative.

2. Why did you name your business Dhana Vito?

I wanted a name that is unique! Dhana means fancy and vito means a thing or an object or an item in Kiswahili.

3. What are some of the ideas behind your collections?

The “Verd” collection was inspired by nature, particularly the hibiscus flower, the split leaf, the cactus and the ginkgo leaf. These are common plants; using their forms to design the jewellery is a way to make people appreciate the beauty in our surroundings.

4. Was it hard to study and work at the same time? Why did you decide to start the business at that time and who’s the most exciting client you’ve ever had?

It was a little hard keeping up with the deliveries sometimes because of my busy class schedule but it was exciting creating these products because what I studied in school was similar to what I was doing in my business. It began as a hobby but the recurring demand for my products made me start the business.

The most exciting client? A lady from West Africa who I met online. She was really excited about my work. Shortly after, she visited Kenya and bought some jewellery from me.

5. What are your 2018 resolutions for yourself and your business?