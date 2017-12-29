However, there is a process that is critical before such interviews are conducted and candidates should be well prepared in advance regarding what to expect to avoid panic or distraction.

By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q.I recently attended an interview for a customer representative job and was surprised to be subjected to an automated telephone screening interview which felt intimidating because I couldn’t ask for clarifications. The whole interview was supposed to take 10 minutes. Why would a firm not have time for live interviews? I feel this company might not be my best option. What’s your take?

There is nothing wrong with automated interviews as employers use them for a number of reasons, most commonly as a pre-screening mechanism to manage many applicants.

They might be used to determine suitability for certain roles that require voice, listening and logic as key competencies. The process is time-bound and listening carefully is key.

As you rightly put it, there is no room for clarifications. The responses are most likely recorded for review by the recruiter and depending on the technology in use, some provide a report that ranks all candidates using predetermined criteria.

Although most people are not used to such interviews, they bring about certain dynamics that many candidates would appreciate. They ask the same question consistently to all candidates and every candidate has the same time to respond.

They do not have the biases that come with face-to-face interviews where subjective judgement of candidates’ grooming, personality, asking of irrelevant follow-up questions and intimidation are common.

However, there is a process that is critical before such interviews are conducted and candidates should be well prepared in advance regarding what to expect to avoid panic or distraction. It is also important for the candidates to consent to the recording of the interview and fully understand how the information will be used and discarded.

But this technique is rather old and not interactive. Artificial Intelligence (AI), where machine intelligence is deployed to bring more accuracy in matching people with jobs in addition to reducing hiring time by a big margin, is already in use. As much as there is excitement about and fear of AI, it is a reality we cannot avoid and machines will take over many jobs in the future as almost every new device will contain AI.

Be ready to be interviewed by an intelligent machine.