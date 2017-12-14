By JANE MUIRURI

Q. Two months ago, I applied for a data assistant post that had been advertised. I was not at my best when they called me for an interview three weeks ago. My mother was bedridden in hospital and I had just broken up with my boyfriend. I therefore didn’t get the time to thoroughly research about the company and I ended up performing poorly in the interview. Given another chance, I feel that I can make a better impression. As it turns out, the post has been re-advertised. Should I apply again?

Sometimes life happens at the wrong time, when we are expected to put our best foot forward. Interviewers are aware of this, and most of the time, are flexible towards interviewees, especially if their CVs are impressive. However, you have to inform the recruiter about your situation in advance, so that he can make the necessary adjustments to accommodate you.

We once interviewed a candidate who had been involved in an accident and was in crutches. She had all the technical abilities required, only that the role required lots of movement, therefore we allowed her time to heal and considered her when another opportunity arose.

My advice would be that you approach the interviewer and explain the predicament that contributed to your dismal performance in the interview and express your interest to work with the company given the opportunity.

If you get another chance, aim to stand out. Employers are constantly seeking an employee with new ideas to improve the business. Study the advertisement to understand what is expected from the candidate who eventually gets the position.

It also pays to find out whether the role is a new one or why the previous job holder left. This will give you insight on what to expect in case you get the job and help you know what challenges the previous employee experienced so that you can avoid or manage them better. This knowledge will also help you decide whether to take the job or not should you get the job.

I hope that you have managed to overcome the two issues that befell you, if not, they might rear their ugly heads once again and deny you a chance to make a good impression during the interview. To answer your question, yes, go ahead and re-apply for the position and give it your best shot.