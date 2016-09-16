By JOAN THATIAH

More by this Author

Last Sunday, during the 9/11 memorial service in New York, the American Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stumbled and nearly fell. After weeks of speculation over her health, this could not have come at a worse time, with the elections only about two months away. Her doctor eventually announced that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and dehydration, forcing her to leave the ceremony abruptly.

Hillary Clinton is not the first nominee – or indeed, president – to fall ill while on duty. Ronald Reagan, America’s Cold War president, had Alzheimer’s disease during his second term… and given his close relationship with the country’s nuclear codes, perhaps it was not the wisest thing to let him stay in power. But he did. John F. Kennedy suffered Addison’s disease, a hormonal imbalance that leads to anaemia and weakness. And President George W. Bush vomited on the Japanese Prime Minister’s shoes and then fainted during a dinner party hosted by the Japanese in 1992.

While not many are not saying it out loud, many are definitely asking it in their minds – will she be able to handle the presidency if she can’t handle the campaign period? Her ailing health has been taken by some as confirmation that she is too delicate to handle the pressure that comes with the top seat… which is a theory many women seeking leadership are familiar with.

Female corporate and political leaders are continually held to higher standards than men. A woman in a leadership position is scrutinised more closely on everything, from her personal life to her wardrobe choices. Female leaders who fail in some way are crucified for it while men who make the same mistake are easily forgiven. The wise female leader is one who knows this and knows how to work her way around the inevitable judgment that will follow her.

However there are situations where female leaders really don’t do themselves any favours. Here are some for you to ponder.

MOTHERING ALL THE WAY TO IRRELEVANCE

Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Amb. Raychelle Omamo, is in charge of one of the most masculine-oriented ministries in the country. However she is hardly visible and rarely speaks, which is in itself a matter to raise eyebrows.

However her moment came in January 2016, when she received four injured soldiers who had just been rescued from Somalia where their base had been ambushed by Al Shabaab operatives. A visibly emotional Omamo was captured in a photograph hugging a sobbing soldier.

“Omamo has the mother’s touch…” a headline in the Daily Nation read. Perhaps this soft, cuddly, emotional person is not the leader that a country in the middle of a war with its neighbour wants or needs. In a field dominated by men wielding firearms, highlighting her motherly side seemed to diminish her power in the eyes of the public.

This incident prompted MPs to call for her removal, saying that she wasn’t inspiring enough and that she should be given lighter duties. This is in spite of her significant achievements and abilities, including the fact that she was among the youngest women in Kenya to set up a law firm, and was the first woman delegate to represent Kenya at UNESCO.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

When you are an aspiring female leader, the slogan you choose can either make or break you. With the elections not very far off, women aspiring towards leadership positions in the coming elections have already set their campaigns rolling.

Last elections, the Nairobi women representative Rachel Shebesh had the catchy tag Manzi wa Nai. Perhaps because it won her the prize, the 2017 aspirants for the same seat have come up with a raft of tags that can only be described as sexist, at best. City lawyer Karen Nyamu calls herself ‘Bae wa Nairobi’ while businesswoman Millicent Omanga has designated herself ‘Msupa na Works’.

In a country where women are still fighting to be seen as equal human beings before they are seen as sexual or as pretty decorations who don’t really get much work done, one has to wonder how effective a campaign for a leadership position which highlights a woman’s attractiveness over her abilities will work… catchy as it may be.

WHEN SHE WAS ‘SOFT’

When Court of Appeal judge Roselyn Nambuye appeared before the Judicial Service Commission during her vetting session for the position of chief justice, she admitted that in the past, she has had difficulties delivering judgements in good time.

“I find it difficult turning people away from my court because they know I have a soft heart. Even when I tell them I am not hearing (their) case, they refuse to go away,” she explained, to the surprise of those present.

“How can you make CJ if you are so soft?” Tom Ojienda, a commissioner with the JSC, asked her.

Her observations stirred up debate, with many observers feeling that she should have called attention to her stronger points instead. Women in positions of power face what might seem like unfair standards, especially with regard to their communications styles and demeanour. It is true that bossy women get called nasty names; however strong, assertive women also get the job done – and tend to get hired more than the soft, wishy-washy ones.

WHEN HER PERSONAL LIFE TOOK THE FOREFRONT

The spotlight shines more brightly on female leaders. This spotlight is even brighter if she has been chosen to represent women. It is expected that a female leader uses this spotlight to put her best foot forward.

In the case of Nairobi Women’s Representative Rachael Shebesh, the spotlight has definitely shone a little too bright in areas that she should have kept private, instead of whatever work she has done… if at all. We have seen everything from speculation about who she was romantically associated with, to nude pictures to office scuffles and gun dramas in city clubs. At the same time, we have heard precious little about her political and work-related moves.

To be fair, when you are a public figure, it can be hard to separate your professional and personal life. However if the latter is all those who voted you in see, then they begin doubting your commitment to the job.

***

WOMEN WHO HAVE WEATHERED THE STORM

Martha Karua

You could call Martha Karua Kenya’s Iron Lady. Firm, eloquent and combative, Martha has had a long career both as a lawyer and magistrate, and as a politician. She was continually referred to as the only man in the cabinet when she served as the Minister of Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs (never mind that the cabinet was made up entirely of men, bar her).

In 2003 her personal life came under attack when she and a Catholic Father were robbed and carjacked while in his car late at night. She managed to sail through the speculation that this incident raised completely unscathed by doing this one genius thing: Ignoring the gossip.

Amb. Amina Mohamed

Ms Amina Mohamed has had 30-year-long career as a lawyer and a diplomat. In her current position as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mohamed has been instrumental in restructuring the ministry through her solid leadership and strong negotiation skills. Notable, also, is how she has managed to keep her private life away from the public eye thus keeping public focus on her work.

Esther Passaris

Businesswoman and politician Esther Passaris is no stranger to controversy. What is notable however, is how easily she is able to brush off the scandals that come her way and move forward.