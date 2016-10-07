By JOAN THATIAH

It is Monday morning at your office departmental meeting and there is an issue that you just can’t seem to agree on. It is an issue that you feel strongly about and you are not afraid to voice your opinion. While you are in the middle of it, a male colleague who doesn’t agree with you suddenly asks, “Is it that time of the month?” Or he says to the rest in the room in a casual but assured and dismissive manner, “Ignore her, she is on her period.”

First, that statement throws you off balance, off your argument. It will most definitely anger you and make you feel belittled. The others in the room may laugh in amusement or depending on who said it, exchange glances in a manner that suggests that they think the same.

A lot of women have been dismissed with that “she’s PMSing” comment when they stand up to somebody or get emotional. It is the weapon of choice for men who want to put women in their place. When a woman is not towing the line as expected, it is blamed on her period, as if a woman’s anger about valid issues is not in itself valid.

PERMANENT PERIOD

In August last year, following a tough interview with a (female) reporter, Donald Trump the republican party candidate for the US presidential election, implied that the reporter was on her period.

“Are you PMSing? Are you on your days? Why are you behaving as if you are on your period?” a woman will be asked in a bid to lock her out of an argument. A lot of times, successfully so.

The assumption that an angry or sad woman can only be hormonal is sexist and misguided. While pre-menstrual syndrome does make women irritable and anxious, it doesn’t interfere with a woman’s thinking capacity or her ability to make sober decisions. PMS does not make a woman irrational and in any case, women are not permanently on their periods. Moreover, you can’t expect women to have never-ending smiles plastered on their faces or expect them to be always agreeable, because there is a host of things that they should be angry about.

Like the ever-widening wage gap – the fact that she needs to work harder and smarter to get the same remuneration men in her position get, or the fact that should she become a mother, she will have to deal with a workplace that is still very unfriendly to new mothers.