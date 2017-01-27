Everything you want in a burger

By Signor Buongustiao

Burgers are most times (for me) awful things to eat. Forget that they are full of carbs and gluten and almost always served with even more carbs, or that they are greasy, topped with fatty ingredients and sugar, or that meat patties are usually filled with toxic binders and other diabolical stuff to prolong their shelf life; I’m sure you get my drift. No, these are not the reasons I avoid burgers. I just find them plain messy. Handling them requires the skills of a gymnast and all the drippage can get quite annoying. Once in a while however, the thrill of struggling with a flavourful burger on your own wearing a hoodie and sweatpants in a dark corner can be overpowering and when it beckons, Urban Gourmet Burgers is usually where I go to answer the call.

Lighting at Urban Burgers (Westgate Branch) is kept low and as it doubles as a sports bar, many times, the concentration of most people is on the massive screens at either end of the dining space making it a comfortable place to eat without an active audience. The interior design is a reflection of the brand name, with trendy furniture, clip board menus with edgy graphics and accent installations on the walls inspired by the streets of Nairobi. Contemporary piped music plays at a reasonable volume and even the staff members have hip style and exude a youthful bonhomie not found in many food establishments.

TOP OF MY LIST OF FAUVORITE THINGS

Two things on the Urban Burger menu top my list of favourite things to have when there. First is their apple pie milkshake. First time I ever had one of these was in a Bangkok Café. My first thought was, ‘what on earth?’ but I tried it and fell in love. The one at Urban Burger is even better as it is rather thick and rather than use sugar, they add in a caramel sauce. Some of the fruit pulp remains so you get a little to chew on as you drink. Might leave your jaw sore from all the pulling but your taste buds will thank you. Next item is their Texas Burger which I like to call ‘Death By Protein’. The prime beef patty is topped with bacon (usually comes crispy but I ask it to be soft), fried egg, cheddar cheese and rocket. The standard condiment for this particular burger is a barbeque sauce which I substitute with blue cheese dressing for an even more contrasting punch. The buns at Urban Gourmet are (thank God for small mercies) not dense, making them light and kind on the palate. On the side is a healthy portion of potato chips, coleslaw and a small ramekin of pickled vegetables which serve as a sort of cleanser for the mouth after all that abundance of flavours.