I made a career out of cleaning

By JOAN THATIAH

“I grew up with an extremely neat mother, so Saturdays were spent cleaning and decluttering. I became the girl with the neatest room at university. The one who always carried around an extra pair of clean socks in her bag because she found other people’s floors dirty. But I also grew up dreaming of flying planes, so I studied aerospace logistics at Moi University. As fate would have it, a job in that field was hard to come by. I searched for months and I was almost giving up when I stumbled onto my lightbulb moment.

“After my failed jobhunt, I spent all my time at home alone, as my younger siblings were all in school. During the day, there were all these women (mama fua’s) who would knock on our door. Every day, I would turn them away. Then I decided to start talking with them and I learnt that most of them were breadwinners and sometimes their families went without food. What if I could professionalise them? Train them and help them market their services and earn myself a living while at it? That was in June 2015 and this is what I now do for a living.

“I get up at 6am each morning to read. I read anything that I can lay my hands on. I do not get out of bed for an hour. After my morning dose of books, I go online where I do most of my marketing before setting out for work. At work, I am usually either doing site visits, making quotations or supervising my team of seven. Our work involves cleaning spaces, decluttering and then organising. While I oversaw everything at the beginning, I have since trained my team to work effectively without me.

“My biggest challenge has been getting people to trust me with their living spaces in their absence. To counter the distrust of the average Kenyan, I have learnt to build relationships with clients. Now, half of my client list is made of regular customers.

“I set out to empower less-fortunate women but what I have gotten out of it is much more. In addition to touching the lives of the women I work with, I have realised that what we do touches the lives of clients as well. Sometimes it is the company we provide during the job; sometimes I will sit with a client in their garage and listen as they reminisce about moments on a photograph. Other times, the decluttering helps them de-stress.