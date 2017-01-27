By RACHEL WAMBUI

“Kenya has shown resilient growth. Its economy remains one of the fastest growing in the region,” says a report by Focus Economics, a data analysis platform. The Oxford Business Group describes Kenya’s economic outlook as ‘robust’. The World Bank projected 5.9 per cent economic growth in 2016 and a further rise to 6 per cent in 2017. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reports that ‘All sectors of the economy posted positive growth (in 2016) resulting in an expansion of 5.9 per cent in real Gross Domestic Product.”

But you wouldn’t know it from the rate at which local companies are closing shop and laying off people. Retrenchment has become the new order of the day at both multinationals and small-to-medium business enterprises.

“I belong to a group of over 5,000 local entrepreneurs. I am the only one who has not yet laid off anyone,” Steve Biko Wafula, CEO of Soko Directory, says in an article published on his website on November 1, 2016. “They say the numbers are good (but) my views are different.” Wafula goes on to list 25 companies that have relocated from Kenya, folded or downsized in the last four years. These include a number of banks and manufacturing companies.

JOB SECURITY?

In 2010, Felista Wangari was one of five applicants – picked out of hundreds who had applied – who were admitted into a management trainee programme at one of Kenya’s leading communication companies. Back then, the company was doing well financially; there were staff benefits, annual bonuses and steady salary reviews. “As a pensionable employee with a relatively good salary, I had a general sense of job security,” she says.

Things took a turn around 2013 when revenues started to fall for the entire industry all around the world. This is partly the result of Disruptive Technology, a term coined by Harvard Business School professor Clayton M. Christensen, to describe a technology that shakes up an industry and replaces it. The computer ‘disrupted’ typewriters, cell phones ‘disrupted’ landlines, and social media feeds are now disrupting traditional media lines, leaving those in the ‘old systems’ with a need to reinvent or be phased out entirely.

To keep up with the changing times, Wangari’s company embarked on a restructuring process. “The work environment became tense. Employees would come to work in the morning only to get a redundancy letter after lunch.” At the end of 2016, the redundancy wave finally hit her. She received her letter on a Thursday afternoon and cleared her desk that evening.

ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES

Leonard Mcharo is the director of an architectural company that employs eight people in its core team, five in sales and over 100 at various building sites. “As a business owner, one learns to live in the paradox that things are hard and could get worse, and never lose faith that we will survive and thrive. As a business, we concentrate on things that we can control – and the state of the economy is not one of those. We take time to know what is going on but we don’t let that sway us.”

As a director, getting fired is not an anxiety he has looming over his head. However, he is conscious of the fact that the business could wind up which, he reckons, is “far worse.” He has so far managed to avert a staff haemorrhage. If things got bad for the company, however, his first course of action would be to have everyone take a pay cut before resorting to redundancies. However he is hopeful that the employees will sort themselves out. “When an employee is fanatically immersed in the company’s mission, they get to stay no matter how bad the economy gets. If they lose that passion, the system will automatically eject them, no matter how good things are,” he says.

NO WORK FOR STAFF

Richard Kiilu, a director at a family owned company that manufactures bottled water, is facing the very hard possibility of letting his staff go. He left New York City at the height of the global financial crisis of 2008. “I reckoned there was more opportunity at home,” he states, “but the bottled water industry (in Kenya) is flooded and uncertain. A major retailer told us they have 20 brands of bottled water and only three are performing. They are also removing many other non-performing brands from their shelves. As a new brand, the retail space is tough to break into. Also, I feel that when people have less money in their pocket (as we all do right now) they are less inclined to try new brands regardless of their quality. My insecurity is in the fact that I am held accountable for the financial state of the business.” Kiilu, who commissions casual workers to work at his bottling plant, says he is bottling less and therefore has less work for his labourers. “I intended to get them at least 15 days’ worth of work in a month, but production has fallen short. I feel bad about that – as an employer, one acquires a sense of responsibility for the welfare of his workers.”

But Kiilu says he is not giving up. “We have been forced to think outside the box as a business, and to re-invent ourselves, which is a good thing” he says hopefully. “I plan carve out time to pursue further business interests away from our core operations.”

“We know things can and will go wrong any time,” Mcharo notes, “Our biggest protection is our knowledge of these facts and learning to create a high return on both good and bad luck.”

And speaking of a high return of ‘bad luck’, Wangari believes retrenchment was the push she needed to get out of the comfort zone and the false sense of job security. “It comes with fear because I will be fully in charge of how much I earn and whether I can pay the bills from that, but then again, the world is my oyster and I have numerous options.”

