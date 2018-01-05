PLAIN TRUTH: It’s still a man’s world

By JOAN THATIAH

2017 was a good year to be a woman in Kenya. Huge strides were made. Kenya got its first set of female governors, female athletes shone on the tracks and the top students in both KCPE and KCSE were girls.

The reaction has been panic, these successes seen as proof that the boy child is indeed an endangered species.

There has been formal and informal statements from groups advocating for the boy child. Well, I am glad that we are finally having conversations on how we can raise the next strong generation of men. Nobody wants a society where there are no strong men.

FALSE ASSUMPTION

I however, think that this assumption that the Kenyan woman is finally doing better than the man couldn’t be further from the truth.

What you do not get to read after the headlines telling you that girls floored boys in the examinations is that all put together, many more boys than girls will be joining university this year. That some communities are still practicing customs that are retrogressive to the girl child.

That girls somewhere in this country have sex with men on a monthly basis in exchange for sanitary pads so that they can stay in school. Gender inequality is still a huge social and economic issue.

It’s still better to be a man in Kenya today. It’s really simple, just ask any Kenyan man whether, if he could, he would want to swap places with a woman, and you will get a resounding no. Because it’s tough being one.

I am not denying that women have made progress. In the past year, there have been many front page reports of women occupying important positions in the society. We can’t however use these successes as a clear gauge of the opportunities that are out there for women.

Professional Kenyan women are still grappling with many issues ranging from representation in senior management levels, friendliness of the average work place to the working mothers and even access to paternity leave so that the working mother is not the sole care giver to her infant. There are still many barriers to a woman exploring her full potential. A good place for a woman to start would be ceasing to focus on all the pressures, fears and the unfairness out there, and instead focus on the things that a woman CAN do to be healthier, happier and to be able to explore her full potential.

Does the boy child need attention and mentorship? Absolutely. We should be striving to raise strong boys and girls but the plight of the boy child should stop being something that is spoken about as a form of a knee jerk reaction. Something that people complain and whine about only when a woman shines in a certain field.

I believe that that there are good, strong men out there. Let them stand up.