I once sat next to a woman with one of those faces you swear you have seen in town, but can’t quite place. We were on a plane for the four-hour flight down to OR Tambo International Airport in Jozi (Johannesburg). She had an orange Erykah Badu-resque headwrap which went all the way up in a spiral of style or whatever, a million bangles on her wrist and green nail polish.

I suspected she was a lawyer. One of those learned and well-travelled NGO lawyers who fight for the rights of children and read tons of books a month, go to night school, do yoga, use SPF 50 sunscreen and don’t eat anything that has gluten. Or maybe she was an IT wizard who created software for alternative learning programmes for schools in rural areas. Or maybe she was a producer or a business developer affiliated with the UN. Or perhaps she sold energy-saving lights to poor communities.

Who knew? All I knew was that she had a presence and she was reading All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. I had gone nuts when I read him the previous year. I wondered if she was rooting for Marie-Laure Leblanc or silently loathing Werner, or if she would retain all her sensibilities when the paths of those two wounded souls finally collided.

REGARDS AND APOLOGIES

As a rule, I never drink during flights, so I was fascinated by how my seatmate sweetly turned to the cabin crew and asked, “Could I have your red wine, please?” and then grabbed three small bottles off the tray, removed her shoes and settled in for a good read. She was tall with a coppery complexion and smelled of onions and almonds and a designer scent like Dolce or something … but what does a village boy like myself know about scents? Anyway, I was reading a silly book titled My Grandmother Sends Her Regards and Apologises by Fredrick Bachman. With her Anthony Doerr, I might as well have been reading a Ladybird title.

An hour in and 34, 000 feet above ground, the cabin lights were about to go off and most people were turning in, something that I never do. She put down her book and I turned to her in my fakest Morgan Freeman voice and said, “Hey, finding that book any good?” What followed was a classic moment, so move closer and take a look.

She turned slowly and looked at me like I was Lucifer, gave me that half-dead look as if she was just coming out of heavy anaethesia, and just when I thought she was going to say something that would singe my eyebrows in rebuttal, she turned and put her head against the window like she hadn’t heard a word I had said.

The hell? I was horrified. It stung. And hurt. I wanted to go bang on the door of the cockpit and ask the captain to let me out of the plane immediately. Without a parachute. She had cut me down with her total lack of acknowledgment. I could as well have been luggage. I recovered quickly from the sound of my shattered ego as it tumbled down the abyss of oblivion.

“My apologies,” I mumbled. Very British, innit? Only that in my head I had an Irish accent while saying that like a character in some old noir. We sat back in our seats, 32A and 32B, settling into a silence that couldn’t be masked by the droning of the plane. At some point I fell asleep, went to the loo at another, and hopped on the spot in the aisle to avoid blood clots, at yet another time.

CATCH FEELINGS

At dawn, we landed at OR Tambo. When I got to immigration, guess who tapped me on the arm? Yup! The ice queen. And guess what Ice Queen said? She said, “I’m sorry if I was not sociable back in the plane, I was in some sort of zone.” I wanted to say, “Oh, look, she speaks!” but that would have been bitchy, so I nodded and mumbled, “No sweat.” Then she asked what brought me to South Africa and I answered, “Business.” Then I looked away and cut off any further discourse. My feelings were still hurt, and I was sulking. A bit. And my pride was wounded. And I didn’t like her any more. She wasn’t my friend. She had missed her chance to have a beautiful conversation about that book with me, I told myself. She was a mean person. And she would burn in hell.

But here is the thing, most women don’t want to engage their seatmates while flying. Most want to either sleep or read or watch something and not be bothered by amorous men. But the thing is that not all men want to get your number if they start a conversation. Some just want to chat. Others fear flying. Others can’t sleep during flights. Others are honestly curious about you.