HEART ADVICE: My lazy husband is putting me off

By MAURICE MATHEKA

More by this Author

Q: My husband last worked two years ago, when his contract job ended. Now he spends all his days in the house doing nothing. When I ask him if he is looking for another job, he says that I’m nagging him. It feels bad to have a grown and able man idling in the house day in, day out, yet he can look for casual jobs to supplement what I bring to the table. What do I do because I am tired of paying all the bills by myself?

Readers’ advice

It is disgusting to think that a man would idle in the house waiting for a woman to cater for the family’s expenses. Your husband needs professional counselling, as he needs to seek even temporary positions no matter how much he will earn. It’s better to have him bring Sh100 to the house than nothing at all. Calvin Queens, via email.

Sit him down and talk to him, ask him how you can be of help. And in your discussion let him know how the bills are weighing you down. Finally, stop asking him if he is looking for a job, because he is definitely looking for one just show him you still love him and respect him as your husband. Sometimes some men react negatively when reminded of there responsibility. Ogola Anthony Otieno, via Facebook

Two years is not a long time. Don’t be impatient. Help him get a job as well. Put yourself in his shoes and imagine if he was the one working. Would he get tired of you? Haki women! Rose Mwangi, via Facebook.

He’s testing you lady. Don’t leave. We men were born to work and no man likes sitting in the house doing nothing unless there’s something we are working on in the house. Gmast Bold, via

Facebook.

EXPERT ADVICE

Maurice Matheka, a relationship counsellor answers: