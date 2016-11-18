By TRICIA WANJALA

Q: I have been retightening my crochet locs by myself and I have accidentally pulled some locs out.

Can I rejoin them to the existing locs?

Would you use this same technique for locs made by palm rolling?

A: For crochet locs or sisterlocs, you use a large curved needle – similar to the type that a cobbler would use when sewing shoes. Use a piece of yarn in a colour similar to the colour of your locs.

Thread it into the eye of the needle and then attach the broken loc to that same needle. Pierce the unbroken section of the loc through, and ensure that both the broken segment and the yarn are threaded into the loc.

Repeat until the loc is secured. Over time the hair will bond together and this repaired loc will blend in with the rest of your locs. For locs broken off my palm rolling, ensure that you only twist them in one direction whenever you are retwisting the new growth.

Changing from clockwise to anticlockwise and vice versa will create undue pressure causing the locs to break off. Use a similar method of reattaching with yarn and a curved needle. Finish off with your usual locking gel to ensure it stays in place.