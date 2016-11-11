By WACEKE NDUATI OMANGA

Theo has been a finance professional for most of his career. He is a trained accountant who has risen up to the level of CFO (chief financial officer) at a multinational manufacturing company. Theo’s job has given him a pretty good lifestyle. He lives in a great neighbourhood. His children attend international schools, and he entertains himself well. His colleagues, friends and relatives have become accustomed to his lifestyle. Three months ago, Theo resigned to start a financial advisory firm.

Theo left work because he wanted a change. He also wanted to give his own business a shot. He has good networks and has been going for meetings and pitching his idea. Nothing concrete has materialised yet. Meanwhile, he is depleting his savings. It’s starting to bother him that while other people get up and go to their places of work to be productive, he doesn’t have that any more. Theo has decided to ask his friend Sam for advice. Sam went into business five years ago and is able to see things from a different perspective. This is what he told him.

Be prepared to give it time. The first lesson in any business is patience. You will need patience with clients, suppliers, employees, sales, payments, etc. There is no shortcut; you just have to go through it. In the meantime, do what is needed to the best of your ability, and make sure you find something to do every day. Wake up with an objective. Make calls, see clients, do your research, have a conversation with those who can help, see your bankers. Prepare for what you hope will materialise.

Get ready to rebuild your brand and networks. A lot of people that Theo was going to see knew him in relation to his previous job. Some people didn’t see any value in his offering if it didn’t come with his title. If you are in the same position, it is ok to let those people go. Life will continue, and you can free up your time to develop other networks that you will find are actually more aligned with what you want to do.

This will also require that you stop identifying with the title you used to carry and maybe the status, attention and open doors that it used to provide for you. It’s time to dig deep and understand who you are without the title, your strengths and what you have to offer.

When you drop the previous identity you may also see opportunities in a different way. So far Theo has structured his business around his qualifications and professional experience. He has a concept that he thinks would sell amongst his ‘peers’ in the industry.

He is trying to import himself into a business that is somewhat similar to what he used to do. He is thinking inside the box. Entrepreneurship requires you to think outside the box. It is about about matching your unique skills (not paper qualifications) to an opportunity. Sam used to be a lawyer; now he’s into construction. His negotiation skills have helped him grow his business.

Be practical with money. You may not have income for a while. And it could be a very long time before you are able to pay yourself what your previous company paid you. Cut down unnecessary spending. This will also help when the business makes money, because without this discipline, your business will grind to a halt no matter how well it’s doing.