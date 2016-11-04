By WACEKE NDUATI OMANGA

Do you believe you cannot afford the things you want to enjoy?

Is it too expensive to take your children to good schools, start a business or take a break from work? There are things you thought you couldn’t afford in 2006 and here we are, 10 years later, and you still can’t afford them. Is it possible that you have simply become comfortable with not being able to afford it?

When you declare you cannot afford it, you don’t really have to do anything. There’s no striving, no thinking, no ideas needed. You can be okay with not affording it.

Then there are the people who do these great things simply because they have decided to afford them. They do not spend irresponsibly, go into bad debt or mismanage their money here. How do they do it?

Samantha likes to travel. This year alone she has been to three different countries. She runs a law firm and it has been a very tough year for her business. Nyokabi works at a multinational firm. She took leave and toured Europe for three weeks. Her husband is transitioning into self-employment this year and finances have been stretched.

Dennis committed to buying an apartment at the beginning of the year for Sh6 million. So far he has paid Sh4 million and has two payments to complete before February. These people do not earn a lot of money, and this year has been tough for them financially, but they have still managed to do the things that are important to them. How did they do this? They gave themselves permission to do it.

WORTH IT

We underestimate the effect of making a decision and having the conviction that you are going to make it happen. Forget the bank account balance for a minute. Samantha, Nyokabi and Dennis committed to their plans even when they were not sure about their finances. Once they gave themselves permission other things started falling in place.

Sounds easy enough, right? It’s not. How many excuses would you give not to go on holiday? Let’s see; there’s work, children, family, projects, etc. At some point you have to admit that these are really just excuses; there will always be something in the way of your holiday. How many excuses can you give not to invest? It’s not the right time. It’s too risky. It’s not the right location. I don’t trust the developers, and so forth. Then we seal the excuses with the final stamp called money.

However, when you give yourself permission you are making a statement that what is important to you is worth your effort. A lot happens when you believe that you deserve your full and focused effort. When you don’t try, you are saying the opposite. Unfortunately, most of us end up existing there.

A little bit of research will reveal that travelling is not as expensive as you thought. A lot of people spend a lot more money on alcohol and parties. There are even people whose bank account balances are healthy yet they still believe they can’t do this. If we do not disable the mind block of ‘I can’t afford it’, it won’t matter how healthy your bank balance is. You still won’t be able to afford it.

When you decide, you also discover options. Dennis has been able to start a new line of business that does not have as many cash flow constraints as the current one. He was also able to pinpoint wastage in his personal life and sold his car. Try to afford the things that are important to you. Be willing to do away with the ones that aren’t.