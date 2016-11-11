By SATURDAY MAGAZINE

Behind every affair is a trail of tell-tale signs. Often times, though, these signs are subtle and are only detected in hindsight, after the affair comes to light. Today, Saturday Magazine takes a look at a checklist of signs you should be on the look-out for if you suspect that your man is straying.

Intuition: This is the first sign that things may have gone wrong, according to Tammy Nelson, the author of The New Monogamy. “You must listen to your gut before you look at the other tell-tale symptoms. It will usually steer you in the right direction,” she says.

Additionally, according to Dr. Chris Hart, a psychologist based in Nairobi, a cheat will tend to have a subconscious desire to get caught. “Their conscious brain may try to keep everything under the carpet, but their subconscious will be working against them,” he says.

Grooming: According to Christie Hartman, the author of Changing Your Game: A Man’s Guide to Success with Women, a dramatic shift in the way your man grooms himself will tend to be an indicator that he is trying to impress another woman. He will wake up early to run or work out in the gym where he previously preferred to sleep longer.

He may get new suits and shoes, watches, or a better haircut. To achieve this, he will need to open his wallet widely, and according to Christie, you will need to raise your antennae if you share a bank account and notice that it has suddenly started taking a hit over unexplained expenditure.

Gadgets: According to Scott Haltzman, the author of The Secrets of Surviving Infidelity, there will always be an agenda if your man has become obsessively possessive of his electronic gadgets such as phones, tablets or computers. “Most men will not always let you access their gadgets to read emails or see their text messages. However, they will not necessarily try too much to hide them either,” he says.

In the same vein, adds Ken Munyua, a psychologist based in Nairobi, he may start running multiple social media accounts which you don’t know about. “Secret social media sites and accounts are most likely to be secret communication and interaction channels,” he says.

Sex: This could go both ways. On one hand, he may slow down on sex before quickly excusing himself from sleeping with you. On the other hand, he may suddenly become a wild lover, and start exploring new techniques in the bedroom.