WOMAN OF PASSION: Raise your glasses and let’s make a toast...

Soraiya Ladak had had a successful career for 10 years as an environmentalist at the United Nations Environmental Programme. But she was incredibly passionate about the wine industry. She thus left her job in 2012 to set up a wine shop along Ngong Road in Nairobi –The Wine Shop.

That was not enough. Soraiya became more and more intrigued by wine and realised that the science around it would forever satisfy her curiosity.

She enrolled at a college in South Africa, where she is studying to be a professional wine sommelier. She is set to sit for her Level Three exams next month.

Soraiya is a respecter of the art of wine making. Her pallet — wine term for taste — has really developed and she no longer has to read on the internet to know what wine is good since she can tell that from tasting it.

STARTED IMPORTING WINE

She has been importing wine from Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and United States to increase choices for her customers to extend their wine pallets. “I come from a completely different background. I was working at UNEP. I did environmental economy in school and then became an environmentalist. I was doing water and global offsetting,” says Soraiya.

Ten years down the line, she decided to pursue her passion. While working at UNEP, Soraiya had been a member of a group of wine enthusiasts.

They would discuss wine blends and brands.

During that time, she discovered that most people could not access certain brands of wines because they were not available locally.

For Soraiya, there was a certain romanticism on the process of turning fruit to vintage liquid that kept calling her, and she wanted to bring that taste of fermented grape to those who would appreciate it.

“I also represent Brew Bistro Lounge, which is owned by my husband. We were struggling to find a good representation of wine for our wine list and I think the passion that I saw in him really ignited my passion about wine. At first, we used to bring in stuff from Uganda but we wanted to have a one-stop global shop for wine here in Kenya,” says Soraiya.

SIMILAR STORE IN KENYA

So, she did the reconnaissance based on the fact that her family also had a wine store in Uganda. She felt that it would be a good idea to have a similar store in Kenya. For four years, The Wine Shop has been sitting on the ground floor of Piedmont Plaza on Ngong Road.

She has visited some of the countries whose wines she stocks, and seen the process of wine-making. Seeing the history and the struggle it takes to get the liquid into a bottle inspires what she eventually picks to sell.

So, how did she set up the wine business? Were there any challenges?

“Of course, the shop was just like any other business strartup. Putting together the licences and making the business operate in accordance with the set regulations wasn’t the biggest hurdle. The biggest challenge was the high taxation that is imposed on wine importation,” she says. “It’s a very consumable industry and it faces the same restrictions and high taxes like tobacco and spirits,” says Soraiya.

She adds: “Wine is a culture in places like Europe and South Africa because it is not taxed highly like is the case here in Kenya. For anything to be a culture, it has to be affordable, but we have to put a high markup in order to make up for the taxes. This means that not everyone can afford it,” she notes.

CHALLENGE IN GETTING WAITERS

Soraya says the other challenge is getting waiters who are fit for the job.

“Education is still very important, especially to the waiters because you still get people who don’t know what they are selling,” says Soraiya.

She still strives to get Kenyans to understand and drink better, and to appreciate the art of wine.

The waiters at The Wine Shop present wines they are serving by the winery name, the blend, the year of production and from the specific country it was produced in.

Like other businesses, they also have to battle with a lot of cheaper similar products that are sold by traders who bring in their goods without being taxed either because they are connected to people in government, or smuggle them in.

Soraya, however, says that wine appreciation has grown from where it was five years ago. More people are taking quality wine from different parts of the world, and not just the South African wine like most people used to because of the logistical and price advantages of getting wine from this area.