We all know about the bad boy and the trail of broken hearts he leaves in his wake. We also know about the serial monogamist who dates one woman at a time… but only dates each of them for a week or two. When you have been around men who treat you like one on a long list of options, being around a nice guy doesn’t raise any flags. In fact, you’re likely to welcome it. But I’ll tell you this: If a man introduces himself with ‘You know I am a nice guy,’ or ‘I am one of the good guys,’ or anything similar, that should be your cue to run.

The nice guy should raise red flags, especially if he is self-appointed one. If he doesn’t stop talking about how much of a nice guy he is, how he is just friends with women without expecting any benefits, how he would never cat call a woman, put on your running shoes.

THE PROBLEM WITH THE NICE GUY

While we could all do with one of those noble, loving and generous men, the problem with the self-appointed nice guy is that he extends love and kindness to you with expectations. His chivalry isn’t free. Because he pays on dates and hasn’t sexually assaulted or raped any women, this man feels owed.

He wonders why, even though he is the best man that he knows, you aren’t lighting candles in his honour. He wonders why women aren’t flocking around him trying to win his heart. He wonders why you won’t sleep with him and yet he has been so good to you.

The nice guy may come off as the answer to all your man problems but he really isn’t the man you want to be in a relationship with. Other than the fact that he is boring and predictable, this man will be insecure and will have low confidence levels. The saddest part is that he may not even know it. Instead of coming onto a woman he is interested in like a man should, this man masks his fears and insecurity with chivalry and niceness all the while expecting a ‘reward’ at the end of it.

In reality, this man is dishonest and manipulative. His behaviour is similar to that of our politicians who will do nice things for people and expect that at the end of it, they will get a vote. These expectations in both situations are unspoken.

I am not saying that you should go for a man who is loud and disrespectful. Just make sure that the nice man you choose isn’t constantly seeking reward for his good behaviour.