By JOAN THATIAH

“I first formed an opinion on abortion seven years ago. It was Christmas season and an 18-year-old girl who had just completed secondary school, our neighbour’s daughter, was taken to the estate clinic for medical attention after a botched abortion. The owner of the clinic, a clinical officer and a staunch Christian, refused to attend to her. Her reason was simple – abortion is a sin and she wasn’t going to be a part of it. This young girl died from the bleeding. While I didn’t voice it, I remember silently thinking that she’d had it coming to her – that her dying was just a consequence of her grave sin.

“I am a born again Christian. I am a registered church member of a Baptist church in Nairobi. I have been baptised by immersion and I have gone through their discipleship programme. I pay my tithes, go for midweek fellowship and sometimes even volunteer to teach Sunday school. My Christian faith is a big part of who I am. It has been from as far back as I can remember.

“Before this December seven years ago, I hardly ever thought about abortion. I didn’t think that it was something that should concern me. It was something that other women, worldly women, thought about, not me. I was saving myself for marriage.

“Abortion became personal to me when a close friend fell pregnant two years after that December. We were in our fourth year at the university at the time. With no means to raise her child, she wanted to have an abortion. Of course I was against it. I tried to talk her out of it and when she wouldn’t budge I refused to accompany her to the clinic for the procedure. Thereafter, I refused to talk about it with her. It just became this quiet grudge that I held against her.

“If there is something I have learnt these past two years it’s that no one can really say they have an opinion on abortion until you’ve had an unwanted pregnancy. I felt how I imagine an animal in a trap feels. What wouldn’t it do to go free?

“If you are pro-life, for most of my adult life, I have held the same views on abortion as you. I was quietly judgmental and on many occasions, thought of myself as better than women who have had abortions. Women who I thought didn’t respect the sanctity of life.

FELL IN LOVE HARD

“Then, two years ago, I fell in love with a man. Like me, he is a Christian but from a different church. I fell hard. It was very fast paced. I totally lost myself in it. In just a few short weeks, I was pregnant. Naturally, I was devastated.

“Prince Charming didn’t seem too excited with the news. My first reaction was to suggest that we get married and try and cover it up but he didn’t seem too keen on it. We barely knew each other, he said, an argument that now makes sense. Had he jumped at the suggestion, I would have married him.

“His non-enthusiasm left me with only one option – to bear the loud shame of being an unwed mother. No one in my immediate family has ever gotten pregnant outside wedlock. Not my mother, not my three older sisters. Then I would have to face the church. Being in my state would mean automatic ex-communication. I would no longer be able to take part in some church activities like the Holy Communion but I was worried, especially about openly carrying this shame. At that moment, I didn’t think that I could bear to stand there in front of these people, whose children I sometimes taught Sunday school, with a bulging stomach and no man by my side.

“One would imagine that abortion is a decision that one pines over for days or weeks but I maade my decision fast. I think I was worried that if I dwelled on the thought, I wouldn’t go through with it. Prince Charming did not object. Even though I wasn’t there for her, my friend took me to a gynaecologist on Accra Road in Nairobi and waited at the reception while I underwent the procedure in a back room. It was very painful and messy but I welcomed the pain. I took it as an atonement for the grave sin that I was committing.

“When we left the clinic, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief and I immediately started on the process of trying to reconcile with God. In the weeks and months that followed though, I started experiencing a mixture of fear, guilt and grief. I still do. I do not know for instance, how safe the abortion I had was. I do not know if I will have children when I want to. I don’t know if I am forgiven.

“There are times when I will go for days without thinking about it but something always brings it back. There will be a news report or we will be in church and the pastor will mention the sin of abortion. Then it will come flooding back. I have battled with this decision I made two years ago tens of times.

“I think the worst part of it is that I can’t openly talk about it. There is no place for me to seek recovery. I get it. I guess that the church thinks that if we talk about these things then they will happen more rampantly but I think not. I think it might prevent us from getting here in the first place. We could start with a ministry for single mothers where those who fall pregnant outside wedlock can get support.

“Abortion isn’t spoken about but this doesn’t mean that the stigma isn’t there. The silent judgment is there and everyone knows it and so when you commit this sin, the stigma starts from within you. You berate yourself every day. I carry the quiet shame and hope that maybe someday, when I am married and have children, maybe I will forgive myself for it.”

***

THE CHURCH’S FIRM STAND