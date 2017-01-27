RESEARCH CENTRE: Why gossiping is good for you

By JOAN THATIAH

More by this Author

We are all wary of women who gossip. We tell ourselves that if she can talk to me about someone else then she will definitely gossip about me to another. So we steer clear of these women – but it turns out that we shouldn’t. Apparently, gossip isn’t just wasted time. It has numerous benefits.

22 women were studied while in conversation by a group of psychologists from the University of Pavia in Italy. The scientists compared the effects of different conversations the brain – first while gossiping, and secondly while having ordinary conversations about things like the weather. After the experiments, the women were tested for their oxytocin and cortisol levels.

The researchers observed that after sharing gossip, the levels of oxytocin – also known as the love hormone – increased in the body. Oxytocin is also released during and after sex, and while a mother is bonding with her child. The release of this hormone helps people feel closer to each other. At the same time, the researchers observed that levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, decreased when women gossiped. The researchers observed that these effects were consistent regardless of a person’s personality.

The researchers only used female subjects because they did not want to risk opposite sex subjects getting attracted to each other during the study as this would also have led to the release of the hormone oxytocin and thus interfered with the study findings.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT

This study was inspired by the personal experiences of one of the researchers. “I work as a psychiatrist. I noticed that every time my colleagues and I gossiped, we felt closer. I started to wonder whether there was a biochemical cause for this feeling of closeness,” explains Dr Natascia Brodino, the lead researcher.