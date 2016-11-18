By JOAN THATIAH

If you are in the habit of wrapping yourself around your spouse before you fall asleep at might, you might want to re-think that.

According to research from the University of Leeds and Silentnight mattress manufacturers, it is actually good for you if you do not share a bed with your spouse. Apparently, co-sleeping with your spouse can ruin not just your mood but also your looks and career.

A surprising 29 per cent of respondents to this study said that their partners were the reason they couldn’t sleep well at night. This interrupted sleep, the researchers found, results in an increased risk of heart and respiratory failure, and depression. Also, co-sleeping with your spouse may lead to divorce and suicidal feelings.

According to another study conducted by the University Hospital Case Medical Centre in Ohio, co-sleeping with your partner may also be bad for your skin. The study researchers found that women who slept poorly lost water faster when in the sun. Ultimately, these women experienced uneven pigmentation, reduced skin elasticity and fine lines, which are the ultimate sign of aging.

Also, the skin of women who had interrupted sleep healed slower from sun burn. This study also showed that being deprived of sleep can also put you in a bad mood. For the experiment, the study subjects were shown emotionally negative pictures and their reactions observed.

The researchers noted that the sleep deprived participants showed higher anxiety levels than those who had gotten adequate sleep. Subsequently, they lashed out more at colleagues in their work places and made erratic life decisions.

The researchers say that the reason there is such a high number of individuals who do not get a good night’s sleep is that it is very difficult to get two people with the exact same sleeping habits so sharing a bed with a loved one might be good for your relationship but it is, in itself, a sleep deprivation process.