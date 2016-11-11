By JOAN THATIAH

Common belief has it that men enjoy one-night-stands while women don’t. However the findings of an interesting new study state that men regret them as much as women do. According to the study findings, every four out of five men have regrets after the morning after. The reasons why men and women feel like this are different, though.

For the study, respondents from the US, Canada and Brazil, all aged under 30, were questioned on whether or not they had experienced negative emotions during the early stages of a relationship. Negative emotions included feelings of worthlessness, wanting to be held, pity, guilt, shame and feeling rejected.

The researchers found that even when sex happened after a long courtship period, these negative feelings were experienced across both genders. Both sexes also worried about their reputations.

Also, after the encounters, men and women wanted different things. On one hand men wanted to move on and put the encounter behind them fast while women were left feeling as if they had moved too fast. Subsequently, women were likely to feel more rejected and to want more closeness after the end of a short-term sexual encounter.

The researchers note that a sexual experience can move a relationship along and reinforce positive feelings between a couple. So why the regret? According to the researchers, the regret happens when one part of the couple wants to move on from the experience to be with someone else. This party, usually, is the man.