“You’re a scientist? How do you juggle that with motherhood?”

Saturday Magazine asked three women to share their experience with how they were portrayed in the media.

The women we interviewed are leaders in their political, entrepreneurial and corporate circles.

We asked these women what some of the more awkward questions they’ve been asked are, or questions that made them laugh out loud in amusement. We also asked them what they would like to read in the media when they read about other women in leadership positions like themselves. This is what they said:

DR AGNES ZANI

Dr Zani, 37, is a nominated senator, gender activist and former lecturer at the University of Nairobi’s Department of Sociology. She’s married with two kids. PHOTO | FILE

“Women in politics must struggle more for positive media coverage than their male counterparts do. Female political leaders are still an exception. Consequently, they get pigeonholed and labelled. There is still a lot of stereotyping. It is less today than it was a few years ago but it combines with the media to create barriers for female political leaders and candidates. One such barrier is their credibility and confidence – I’ve noted from interviews in the past that men’s credibility and their confidence in office is taken for granted whereas women have to prove it. Another barrier is about their speeches to the public – more often, the media focuses on “how” a woman said something but less concerned with “what” she said; the focus is also not on the real issues she’s presenting but on the preconceived notions the media has about her. The questions she will be asked afterwards border on misrepresentation of social issues, or on soft-news topics that only women are deemed capable of handling.

“I wish the media would focus more on inroads that female leaders have made towards advocating for development, and on actual contributions that brought policy formation and action. I’d also like them to focus more on the initiatives women have spearheaded to encourage young men and women to engage in advocacy around public policymaking.

“When I read stories about other female political leaders like myself, I want to read more positive stories about them. I want to read about their efforts in Parliament, such as the motions, bills and statements they have processed. I want to read about their challenges and experiences, and how they overcame them. More is also needed on their demonstrated ability to add value to organisations, especially when these women are part of such organisations, including political parties.”

SOPHIE GITONGA

Sophie, 39, is a forensic scientist. She runs her own firm called Biotech Forensics. She’s married with one child. PHOTO | COURTESY

“I’ve been interviewed in the media twice. Both were newspaper interviews and both were about my work as a forensic scientist. Generally, my experience has been a positive one and I’ve been happy with the way I’ve been portrayed – as a professional working woman. My work has drawn a lot of curiosity and interest, so it’s been great explaining to the journalists what I do.

“I’ve been a scientist for eight years now. There are very few women in the forensic science community; I’d say we are less than 10. A majority of these women are my peers. Just so you know, my science has sort of taken a backseat in the last two years. I am now working as a farmer. I was simply looking for a challenge, that’s all. I don’t know if that will change how the media portrays me in future interviews. Maybe?

“The one question I find amusing during these interviews is how I juggle career and family. Men never get asked that question. How come? Why do women have to be the ones to juggle family and career and not men? My answer is always the same gender-neutral response: I tell them that I do it as well as anybody else does. The conversation along those lines usually ends there.

“When I read stories about other corporate women like myself, I want to read about what their motivations and ambitions are, how they give back to others and what excites them about their work. These are the kinds of questions I too would like to be asked more.”

ROSE NTONG’ONDU

Rose, 34, is the proprietor of Make-up by Rose, which offers make-up services and trains and mentors make-up artists. She’s married with two kids. PHOTO | COURTESY

“My experience with the media has so far been OK, thank goodness. I’ve been interviewed in the newspaper and on TV a couple of times. I’ve had some pleasant interviews where I was able to talk freely about myself and my business. I’ve also had others that exaggerated important details about my past hustles. One interview changed the details of where and for how long I’d sold popcorn in my younger days. I didn’t understand why; probably it was to make the story juicier.

“Questions that are too personal tend to annoy me and make me feel very uncomfortable. There was one interview where the journalist asked me if my husband gets jealous of my success. I pretended I didn’t hear the question. I laughed when I thought about it later. In another interview, I was asked why I waited for so long – 10 years plus – to start having children. I didn’t know what to say. Surely, some details about your personal life shouldn’t be put to the public.

“I wish the media interviews would focus more on the business side of things, and less on me as a woman. I would love it if we discuss more on how we as entrepreneurs can change lives and how to empower women. For example, how to educate women about the dangers of using counterfeit make-up. Whenever readers pick up stories like ours, they want to know how they can change their current situation, financial or otherwise. I want my story to inspire women to make this change and show them that they too can do it.

“When I read about other women entrepreneurs like myself, I want their stories to inspire me too, as a business woman. I want to get positive vibes only. Every woman has her own story and her own journey, I want to read about how others got to where they are now.”

Is this the most sexist interview ever?

One of the most watched and most sexist media interviews was a 1975 interview between British actress Helen Mirren and popular chat show host Graham Parkinson. The video has over 3 million views on YouTube. It runs for seven and a half minutes. It is popular because Mirren challenged Parkinson on every sexist comment he threw at her. In his introduction he said that critics spend as much time discussing her physical attributes as assessing her acting ability. “You are, in quotes, a serious actress,” he asks her at one point.

“In quotes?” Mirren asks. “What do you mean in quotes? How dare you?”

Parkinson tries to explain himself, “Serious actress as opposed to an unserious actress.” Mirren doesn’t say anything in response. Parkinson continues, “Do you find it to be fact that, what could be best described as your equipment hinders you in that pursuit?”

“I’d like you to explain what you mean by equipment in greater detail,” she says.

“Your physical attributes,” he answers.

“You mean my fingers?” Mirren asks innocently. “Because serious actresses can’t have big bosoms, is that what you mean?”

“I think it might detract you from the performance,” Parkinson says, “if you know what I mean.”

Mirren says, “I can’t say that would necessarily be true. I mean what a crummy performance if people are obsessed with the size of your bosom over anything else...”