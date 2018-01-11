By AFP

Singer Ricky Martin of "Livin' la Vida Loca" fame has announced his marriage to his partner of two years, Jwan Yosef.

"I'm a husband," the Puerto Rican singer told E! television without specifying the date of the wedding.

"We're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."

The 46-year-old singer began going out with Yosef, 33, a Syrian-born Swedish artist, two years ago.

The couple announced their engagement in November and have been living in Los Angeles for the past few months.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," E! quoted Martin as saying.