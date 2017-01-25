2017 Oscars: reactions from the nominees

By AFP

The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars. The list of nominations was revealed Tuesday, ahead of the February 26 ceremony:

BEAUTIFUL MORNING

"What a morning. I am so grateful for this honour and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie."

-- Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for romantic musical La La Land, which earned a record 14 Oscar nods.

IS RACE RELEVANT?

"I hope I wasn't nominated because I was black. That has no relevance... I hope I was nominated for my work."

-- Mahershala Ali, best supporting actor nominee for coming-of-age drama Moonlight, to The Hollywood Reporter.

SPEECHLESS

"When you mention those movies, it makes my head spin even more than it's spinning. I'm a little speechless."

-- Damien Chazelle, the 32-year-old director of La La Land, to Variety from Beijing, after learning that his film had tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations set by Titanic and All About Eve.

'FOCUS ON COLOUR'

"I think it's unfortunate that we still have to focus on color.

"What the Oscars are about and what the awards should be about is a recognition of talent and incredible hard work, irrespective of color."

-- British actress Naomie Harris, who is black, to The New York Times on her best supporting actress nomination for Moonlight, in which she plays a crack-addicted mother.

'LOVE NOT DICTATED BY COLOUR'

"Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the color of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life."

-- Dev Patel, about his best supporting actor nomination for Lion. He is only the third actor of Indian descent to receive an Oscars nod.

CELEBRATING WITH FAMILY

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honor."

-- Mel Gibson, on his surprise best director nomination for bloody WWII movie Hacksaw Bridge, which marks his comeback after being ostracised by Hollywood for an anti-Semitic tirade. The film earned a total of six nominations.

'SAVE HUMANITY' IN SYRIA

"'The White Helmets' film's nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defense's credibility in Syria. It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: 'To save one life is to save all of humanity.'"

-- Photographer Khaled Khatib on his documentary The White Helmets, nominated for best documentary short.

STRIVE FOR EMPATHY

"I am overwhelmed and honored by the Academy's recognition of my newest film... What I have strived for in my filmmaking has always been to create a sense of empathy toward my characters. Empathy meaning understanding the conditions and situations of other human beings who very much resemble us."

-- Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi, on being nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his movie The Salesman, up for best foreign film honors.

'INJUSTICES' OF US PRISONS

"Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo"

-- Ava DuVernay, the black female director of nominated documentary 13th, an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States.

'INFINITELY GRATEFUL'

"I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honour for me."

-- France's Isabelle Huppert, nominated for best actress for rape-revenge thriller Elle — one of the rare foreign language performances recognized in a lead acting category.