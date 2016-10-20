By VERAH OKEYO

Musician Achieng Abura has died at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

The popular songstress, composer and pianist was hospitalised at KNH's private wing.

The Nation has not been able to establish what caused the death of the artiste, however, she indicated earlier through a Facebook post that she was ill.

On October 7 she wrote: I have lost over 50 kgs in the last three Years. Everything is hanging and weak. Walking is a problem with pains all over. Doctor says I must add 30 kgs then lose it as I exercise and firm up. The irony of life."

The singer’s next line hinted that she may have been sick and went on to offer a piece of advice: “I was not even losing weight intentionally! I allowed life to get the better of me. Learn from my mistakes.”

Born Lydia Achieng Abura, the singer came to the music scene in the early 90s with a gospel album “I believe”.

Over the years her music morphed to include several other styles like jazz.

In an interview with the Nation in February 2012, Achieng talked about her self actualisation in music.

“At this point, I bring to my music maturity, confidence and I do not rely solely on the producer,” she said.

She was working on an album which she said would be named “Achieng Abura: Rebirth”.

