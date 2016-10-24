'Boo! A Madea Halloween' tops box office

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

The latest installment in Tyler Perry's Madea comedy franchise — "Boo! A Madea Halloween" — topped the North American box office in its debut weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"Boo!" — which again stars Perry as a tough-talking matriarch — raked in Sh2.8 billion ($27.6) million, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

In second place was another debut film — "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," at $23 million.

It's the sequel to the 2012 film "Jack Reacher," starring Tom Cruise as a former Army soldier now going it alone, created by British author Lee Child.

Horror sequel "Ouija: Origin of Evil" — about home seances gone wrong — opened in third place with $14.1 million.

In fourth place was financial thriller "The Accountant" starring Ben Affleck, at $14 million.

The film — last week's box office leader — centers on an autistic mathematics savant who capitalizes on his fondness for numbers by becoming an undercover forensic accountant for criminal organizations.

Psychological thriller "The Girl on the Train," starring Emily Blunt as a depressed, alcoholic divorcee who witnesses something odd as she rides a commuter train, dropped to fifth place with $7.3 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 films were:

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" ($6 million)

"Keeping Up with the Joneses" ($5.6 million)

"Kevin Hart: What Now?" ($4.11 million)

"Storks" ($4.085 million)