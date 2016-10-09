Chris Brown rocks Mombasa City

By MOHAMED AHMED

After a long anticipation, American pop star, Chris Brown did not disappoint his fans in Mombasa.

It was a non-stop performance by the pop-star popularly known as Breezy, who took exactly one hour and 10 minutes to entertain his delighted fans.

His appearance took the about 2, 000 revellers, most of whom had travelled from many parts of the country to the coastal city of Mombasa for what has been billed the most exciting, biggest entertainment event in Kenya in 2016.

Backed by his two dancers, Brown thrilled the fans in a full energy performance with the crowd responding in kind — picking up songs from where the artiste would ask them to and chanting back “yeah, yeah! when he asked them if they were having a good time.

Breezy gave a performance worth noting, as he sang the crowd’s favourite tunes, including “Zero”, “Deuces”, “Don’t Judge Me" and “Loyal”. for some excited fans, it appeared just seeing the American star was not enough. Like Ashley Wakesho, some would have preferred mementos of him, even if it meant "picking" it from him.

“I wish I would get his shirt when he throws it to us, or if get the opportunity to pinch his watch ,I would to do it out of love, I love this man. He drives me go crazy,” said Wakesho moments before Breezy went on stage.

WIZ KID IMPRESSES

The event dubbed “Mombasa Rocks” was organised by Kenyan promoters Wale Wasee and also featured a star-studded lineup of the best of West and East Africa. Curtain raising for the 'Ayo" hitmaker were: Nigerian star Wizkid who performed for about 25 minutes before his Tanzanian counterpart, Bongo Flava artiste, Ali Kiba took over and performed for just about about 10 minutes.

Wizkid also known by his stage name as ‘star boy’ gave his best tunes among them ‘Caro’ and Ojuelegba’. Before Wizkid took to the stage, Tanzanian Pop sensational artist, Vanessa Mdee, Ugandan rapper, Navio and Kenyan rapper, Nazizi also got the opportunity to entertain the crowd.

Wizkid stole the show and in some fans' opinion, outdid Brown, who was the star attraction. The Nigerian star performed in the coastal town with a live band during the giant concert.

While the huge Mombasa Golf Club grounds did not fill up however, it was a well attended show with youthful fans most of whom had travelled from Nairobi for the event which did not disappoint. The visitors gave a most needed boost to hoteliers and the county's tourism.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) North Coast chairman, Victor Shitakha said since Friday, most hotels were full to capacity.

“I can confidently tell you that the concert has really boosted our business. Since Friday we have had many visitors from Nairobi and few of them from Tanzania, " Mr Shitakha, the Tamarind Hotel Manager told the Nation.

"All the hotels were full this weekend, Mr Shitakha added.

Tamarind, English Point Marina where the start artists were accommodated, Whitesands Beach Resort and Voyager Beach Resort were among those who got great bookings, he added.

Among those who had travelled from Nairobi were members of Sauti Sol, who did not perform but enjoyed the show with other fans.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was joined at the show by his Tana River counterpart Hussein Dado and Kilifi's Amason Kingi. Security was tight in and around the venue with all roads leading to the Mama Ngina Drive partly blocked.

General Service Unit officers patrolled the venue from inside, outside and at its environs.