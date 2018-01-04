  1. Home
Hamisa’s mom slams Diamond’s mama for marrying a 'Ben 10'

Thursday January 4 2018

Diamond’s mama Sandra aka Esma (left) has found herself on the receiving end of taunts from Hamisa’s mom Shufaa Lutigunga for marrying a man her son's age.

Diamond’s mama Sandra aka Esma (left) has found herself on the receiving end of taunts from Hamisa’s mom Shufaa Lutigunga for marrying a man her son's age. PHOTOS| COURTESY 

By THOMAS MATIKO
As if it’s not enough that Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa and Zari have been at each other’s necks in a war of words, the mothers could soon be joining the fighting ring.

Diamond’s mama Sandra aka Esma has found herself on the receiving end of taunts from Hamisa’s mom Shufaa Lutigunga with the latter expressing her shock about the former getting married to a man old enough to be her son.  

“Jamani mimi kama ni kuolewa basi nitaolewa na mtu mzima mwenzangu kwa sababu Serengeti Boy kwangu haiwezekani, nahitaji kuolewa kweli ila nitaolewa na mzee mwenzangu ili wajukuu wapate babu,” Shufaa posed in an interview with a popular Tanzanian blog.
(Honestly if am to get married then it has to be with a man of my age and not a Serengeti boy (Tanzanian slang same as Kenyan slang 'Ben 10')! That will never happen. If I was to be married then it should be to  a man my grandchildren can easily relate to as a grandfather but not an uncle or something of the sort.)

Sandra got married secretly in 2017 to a young man identified as Rally Jones who has since become subject of debate as he insists that he is not after the old woman’s money but her love and beauty.

 

 

