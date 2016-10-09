By SHOWBIZ REPORTER

Chris Brown shrugged off the controversy surrounding his first Kenyan visit to give thrilling performance.

The 27 year old R&B star posted a series of videos on his official Instagram page that show energetic choreography with adoring fans singing along all the while holding up their phones.

In one video, the superstar executes a series of backflips, twirls and spins while performing his megahit ‘Ayo’ enthralling his fans who had paid a premium for the event at Mombasa Golf club on Saturday night.

Fans record Chris Brown's performance at the Mombasa Rocks festival at the Mombasa Golf Hotel on October 8, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

The superstar has remained quiet about the allegations that he broke a fan’s phone upon his arrival at the Mombasa fan, only posting a cryptic tweet with a picture of a faceless, heavily tattooed person, wearing a t-shirt mouthing off with an explicit slogan. The tattoos bear close resemblance to Chris Brown's, who has a daughter, Royalty, two, with an ex flame. The star has a tetchy relationship with fans who try to get too close.

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker, links the photo to Black Pyramid, his clothing line, which apparently supplied his wardrobe for his Kenyan tour culminating in a concert dubbed “Mombasa Rocks Festival”.

Chris Brown performs at the Mombasa Rocks festival at the Mombasa Golf Hotel on October 8, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

According to its website, “Black Pyramid is a genuine extension of Chris Brown’s personal style and point-of-view. The line mimics Chris’ eclectic lifestyle, offering contemporary streetwear and denim-inspired looks —communicated through quality collections of cut-and-sew tops, bottoms, outerwear, tees, and accessories(sic).”

Brown also shared with his 122,000 followers on Instagram a photo of his arrival featuring the Kenyan woman alleging that her phone was damaged by the US artiste. In the photo, she appears to be taking photos of him.

Fans react to Chris Brown's performance at the Mombasa Rocks festival at the Mombasa Golf Hotel on October 8, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Fans commenting on his Instagram posts expressed their displeasure as they claimed he lip synched rather than sing live.

[email protected] posted “I am a fan not hater but a lot of times he plays cd and dance to it.... yesterday he did the same and I was so disappointed in him. We paid a lot of money to see someone playing cd and dancin to it. So disappointed (sic),” he wrote.

Chris brown performed alongside other African heavyweights among them Nigeria’s Wizkid and Tanzania's Vanessa Mdee, who did not pull out of the festival as had been earlier reported.