Gabu shoots two videos in one day with ‘Amarula’ singer Roberto

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

It was a busy week for P-Unit rapper Gabu, who took advantage of the availability in Kenya of Zambian musician Roberto of the “Amarula” hit song fame, to shoot two videos. The two worked on the two videos, one for Gabu’s song “Be Nice” and the other for Roberto’s video that is a solo project featuring Gabu.

“Roberto was in town for an appearance at B Club, so we took advantage of it and shot two videos in one day,” says Gabu. “The concept needed a mtaa (street) setting; not in a club, or with flashy cars and women. I needed that ghetto feel. From the word go, that’s what I had pictured, right here at home.”