By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

More by this Author

Former Grandpa vice-president, musician and producer Visita has revealed the reason he left the record label. He says he felt oppressed while at the Refigah-owned stable.

“When I left Grandpa, I did not have a Plan B. It was a messed-up situation; it was not accommodating at all. I realised that we, artistes, were struggling only for the owner to reap the benefits. Something had to give. So I left,” he told “Showbuzz”.

Visita also set the record straight on claims that he founded his own record label, Hela Records.

“We are setting things up, nothing is concrete yet. But we shall continue making music from anywhere, be it Pacho or any other studio,” said the Toroka artiste.

However, he is not laying too much emphasis on a recording label. The new single “Toroka”, which he released with Kenrazy as the duo Shida Mbili featuring rapper Sosuun, he says, is to prove to naysayers that he can still come out on top with or without Grandpa.

“There are way too many labels out here pretending to sign artistes. Diamond Platnumz is the only musician genuinely signing artistes and you can see the results,” he said.