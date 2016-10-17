Kenyan stars shine bright in AFRIMMA

By COLLINS OMULO

Kenyan music stars shone the brightest during the third Annual Africa Music Magazine Awards, where they bagged three trophies, thrusting the country into the limelight.

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol walked away with the Best Africa Group gong by trouncing the likes of Radio and Weasel from Uganda, Yamoto Band from Tanzania, R2Bees from Ghana, Mi Casa from South Africa and Bracket from Nigeria.

The second trophy went to female singer Akothee, who bagged the Best Female Artiste East Africa award. The ”Give It To Me” and ”My Sweet Love” singer beat fellow Kenyan crooner Victoria Kimani, Tanzanian counterpart Vanessa Mdee, alias V Money, and Ugandan Sheebah Karungi.

Controversial gospel star Willy Paul beat a large field dominated by Nigerians to emerge with the Best Gospel Song award. He beat the the high-riding Nigerian gospel star Sinach, veteran musician Sonnie Badu from Ghana, Uche Agu and Frank Edwards both from Nigeria.

HIP HOP ARTISTES DID NOT FARE WELL

King Kaka and Octopizzo did not fare well, as they lost to Phyno from Nigeria in the Best Rap Act category. The same fate befell video director Enos Olik, STL, DJ Joe Mfalme and Producer Visita, who all lost in their categories.

The diaspora award, which seeks to celebrate the best of African music and African music talents, was held in Dallas at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters on October 15. It was hosted by Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and hit reality TV series “Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and actress Cynthia Bailey.

Tanzania managed to get three awards through Diamond Platnumz, who bagged a trophy as the Best Male East Africa Act. ”Aiyola” hit maker Harmonize took home the Best Newcomer category gong and DJ D Ommy winning the Best Africa DJ.

Nigeria was, however, the biggest winner of the night, bagging a record nine awards, with Flavour, currently on “Coke Studio”, emerging the Artist of the Year and Tekno Miles bagging the Song of the Year award.