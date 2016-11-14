By THOMAS RAJULA

More by this Author

Robert “Kool” Bell led his phenomenal funk band, Kool and the Gang, in putting on a show that was upbeat and nostalgic of an era when dance and live instrumentation was the mainstay of a musical performance. The group was in a tri-state concert tour of Africa which included Maputo in Mozambique on Thursday, Kampala in Uganda on Saturday, concluding with B&W Presents: Kool and the Gang concert at Kenyatta International Convention Centre grounds on Sunday.

The band brought out all their yester-year hits including “Celebration”, “Get Down On It”, “Ladies Night”, “Hollywood Swinging”, as well as their recent single "Sexy (Where'd You Get Yours)" that was composed by among others, their newest member, Walt Anderson. The song debuted at number 28 on the Adult R&B Songs of the Billboard chart in August and is their first single doing airplay since their 2006 track "Steppin' into Love".