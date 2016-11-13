Buzz: What is, and how did you come up with, ‘Thitima’

Kymmo: I am in audio production, and I first came up with ‘Thitima’ as I was making a drop (a signature audio clip that helps identify a DJ) for DJ Cozmo. After he started using it, all the deejays in town jumped on it and it became very popular. When the slogan went viral in Kenya and beyond, I tried to see how I could copyright it, but MCSK told me they only copyright songs.

At that point I knew we had to find a way to make it into a song. Since it had been such a hit as a DJ drop, I knew it would make a great song. It all come together when we were just hanging around my studio with Stiga. He was just about to leave when we started having a chat about this concept. I made a simple track and we started playing around with different accents and the Luo one just stuck.

Stiga: People actually think that we are Luo because of the accent in the song, but we are actually Kikuyus. This just shows you how talent can help bridge the boundaries that separate us as Kenyans, and we are glad our song does that.

Many believe you are trivialising the gospel

Kymmo: Anyone who has listened to the song keenly knows how deep it is. If you just take it at face value, you can really miss the point. Most of the people criticising the song have not taken time to listen to it. As Kenyans, we need to accept who we are and stop trying to be like other people. You see, Rwandans and Tanzanians like emotional music, but Kenyans like anything that will make them laugh.

When Koffi Olomide assaulted his female dancer at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport recently, my wife and I made a parody video making fun of the situation. Within 24 hours, the video was trending; every TV station was talking about it because that’s how we are, as Kenyans. We use humour to deal with everything; sad, happy or serious.

How did the market react to the song?

Stiga: The song received sharp reactions, with some hating on it, but the majority totally love it. Although some Christians have been critical, ironically the song is blessing even people who are not Christians. The ‘Thitima’ euphoria has really caught on and we have already received several corporate deals. We were shocked to find out that the song is also bridging the generation gap and appeals to grandparents and their great grandchildren. We were just having fun when we made this, we didn’t really know how far it would go.

Stiga: We have brought a fresh vibe to the industry and, so far so good. You can expect more of the same from us.

Your song warns people against joking with God. Were you addressing your fellow gospel artistes who have been accused of using the genre for fun?

Kymmo: I can’t speak for an entire industry, I can only tell you what Stiga and I are doing. Every industry has fake and genuine products and ours is no different. On our part, we try to keep it real and give people Biblical content. If you feel that our song is talking about you, then it’s not us, it’s the Bible verse we are quoting.

‘Thitima’s’ success was based on humour, and you can’t always depend on that. Aren’t you in danger of becoming a one-hit wonder?

Kymmo: The best ideas come when you are not even thinking, we don’t force issues, we just live our lives and let our music express that. ‘Thitima’ was a moment of brilliance but we have moved on from that and have been working on new projects. We have shared them with our inner circle and, from initial reactions, we are hopeful they will do well. We have been in the industry for long, we know how these things work; you cannot hold on to your mega hit forever.

You’ve been in the industry for a while now

Stiga: Yes. We met in 2006. I was introduced to Kymmo by a music teacher. He had a studio so we did a song and invested our hard-earned money into the video. Unfortunately, our songs didn’t go far, so our group dissolved. But we became good friends and continued supporting each other. Kymmo started Samawati Band, which has done very well, and I joined a local church choir. We have been through a lot together; hustling in this industry, getting married, having children, we are very good and close friends. ‘Thitima’ may be our third project in 10 years but it represents a journey of two friends who have done life together. Over the years, I have also released a few solo projects, but none has been as successful as this one.

What would you tell artistes who have been struggling for long but have not broken through?

Kymmo: Try something new, think out of the box, but do not go overboard — it might backfire on you. Just be creative. In our case we decided to do a selfie video using a phone camera. The entire video was shot in two takes, we added a few post-production effects but it is still primarily a selfie video. The instrumentation was also fairly simple because that’s the feel we were going for.

Stiga: Before talent starts paying, it requires a lot of patience. Every success story in showbiz begins with a many years of struggle. Passion is doing what you love, even when it does not pay. In the music business, you need a lot of passion. Artistes who are in between should just know their purpose, keep their eyes on the ball and believe in themselves. It is also important to sharpen your skills as you wait for the big break because, in due time, it will come.

Whats next for Kymmo and Stigah?