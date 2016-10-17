By THOMAS RAJULA

More by this Author

The second edition of Le Dîner en Blanc-Nairobi, a high-end picnic party where attendees dress in all white and converge at a secret location, will take place in Nairobi on November 26. The location for the dinner will be made known minutes to the event.

“If you were at the event last year, you know to circle this date! This event allows us to enjoy some of our most prestigious and iconic public spaces of the city with elegance and flair.

“For this new edition, we have once again searched the city high and low to find a venue that will ‘wow’ and render this night unique and magical as well as welcome more guests,” said the organisers.

Participants will be selected from the hosts’ or leaders’ personal network, by being sponsored by those who have been invited by the leaders or hosts, or signing on to a waiting list and then registering.

Last year’s inaugural Le Dîner en Blanc-Nairobi took place at Uhuru Gardens in December. It attracted about 500 people.