Are you a real ‘chokora’ or is it just an act?

The character is based on real-life experience. Some things you cannot bring out unless you have walked in someone’s shoes. Art comes from the heart and the more authentic you are, the more people feel you. Some of the characters I use in my narratives are also based on real people.

I just observe the crazy experiences of those around me and come up with jokes. Because I came from the streets, I am able to help those who are where I was. I have been doing a lot of pro-bono work with churches and NGOs that are addressing the issue.

How did you end up in the streets?

Street life is an addiction, it starts like a joke and before you know it you are hooked. For me, it started when I was young, about 14-15 there, after dropping out of school I came to Nairobi without telling anyone. I ended up in Saika Estate along Kangundo Road and got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

Initially I was just hustling while being hosted by someone but as things got worse I ended up in abandoned buildings and I hit rock bottom. That’s when I started sniffing glue as a pick-me-up. Glue can make you feel full for five days, even if you have not eaten anything. Sniffing glue makes you feel like you are on the same level as everyone else, but it’s a bad addiction.

Do you want to highlight the plight of street urchins or just use them for laughs and go home?

Most people use the less fortunate in comedy to make fun of them. It is good for the show but it does not benefit the person who was being made fun of. Whether it’s a watchman, a house help or people who can’t speak proper English. I wanted to represent the less fortunate and give them a voice.

My character has made people realise that you can’t look down on anyone, because you don’t know what potential they have. Even the people we judge as useless can have a lot of potential in them. My comedy may not remove kids from the streets, but it has changed how people view street kids, because they see MCA Tricky in every chokora.

Also, any of us could easily end up on the streets. Just one wrong move.

Your comedy is unique, you have that perfect mix between wit and slapstick. How do you come up with your material?

As a new talent, you have to bring something new to table. We all start out copying the legends but with time every artiste has to develop their own style.

The Kenyan audience is over exposed to comedy, they already know most of the punch lines so I had to come up with something new. I just play around with concepts that the regular person in the audience can relate to. So far, it has worked for me.

Was this your dream come true; did you always want to be a comedian?

No, this whole thing came as a surprise. The first time I went for a “Churchill Show” audition, I was actually escorting a friend. When I got to Carnivore, we all had to register, so I did it as a formality because I thought they were giving free lunch. Then they called me up and I had to do something. I did only two or three jokes. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but the judges liked my delivery and gave me a chance.

Things got serious when they posted my photo on the Churchill FB page, all my friends told me about it, but I didn’t know what it meant. My first show aired on March 10, this year. I will never forget that day; it changed my life. My plan was to appear a few times, just for the record and then go back to normal life, but things started to snowball.

How has the show changed your life?

Before “Churchill Show”, I had never performed anywhere else. In fact, the first time I was ready for anything, even being booed off stage. Once I learnt my audience,

everything else came naturally to me. Initially the judges told me I was sounding like some of the existing comedians, but with time I developed my own style.

How have you changed through the episodes?

The first few episodes I was just telling jokes, but I realised my strength is in story telling, so I took that route. The directors have really helped me, especially Butita. I owe a lot to him; he has taught me how to sustain my act. We audition every week, regardless of how long you have been in the game. But rehearsing with “Churchill Show” veterans gave me the confidence to push on.

How did you move from occasional guest to regular?

“Churchill Show” is very competitive, you have to bring your A-game every week to secure space in the show. The directors are not looking for jokes, they are looking for comedians who can deliver every single time. They test your consistency before putting you on. Once they see that you have the ability to sustain the show, they give you periodic slots, until you prove yourselves on screen. Although they guide and advice you, there is always pressure to maintain your performance, because you are only as good as your last show.

Is your comedy paying?

Well, I have a phone now, and my brand demands a six figure performance fee.

What would you like people to know?

I don’t sniff ‘gum na spendi ujinga.

What is next for tricky?

Hopefully, in about five years, I will be a brand ambassador of something that will keep me relevant.

What does comedy mean to you?

It means fun, it’s work but you have to focus on the fun otherwise it will not work. Comedy can change someone’s life, it has changed mine, and I know it changes the life of my fans. Comedy can light up someone’s day. That is why I do it.

