MUSIC REVIEW: Above It All by Rigga

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I like a good gospel song, and even more so, a gospel song that is clearly a gospel song. With Rigga’s lyrics, you have no doubt who he is singing to and what he is singing about. In his latest single, Above It All, that is still the case.

I just saw the video, for some reason, even though the song has been out since August (which, to be honest, feels like yesterday, considering the fact that the year is basically over). There is a little bit lacking in the quality of the video, especially with the resolution in particular parts of the video, but nonetheless, it remains a really fun video to watch, with dashiki shirts littering the screen, colours everywhere and dancing – also, Rigga, I want those suspenders, thanks – or at least, a contact to the supplier.

The song was co-written, by Pitson and Rigga. Rigga gives him a shout out at the end of the song as well, which is about how God is the ‘God over everything’, and the ‘executive producer’ of everything that happens in life. It’s a fun, afrobeat praise song, and you should check it out.