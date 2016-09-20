MUSIC REVIEW: Nakuahidi by Gilad & Dela

The story attached to the video is also well-told, easy to understand, and manages to dispense all the feels necessary for it – it is also meant to be ‘in loving memory of the fallen’, an honourable memory in itself.

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I think we can all agree that our favourite version of Dela is the Dela who belts her heart out when she sings – and obviously, it is harder to do that, significantly so, with a song that is more pop than soul. And so, my latest favourite Dela jam is her song with Gilad. I know that it is technically Gilad and Dela, as opposed to one featuring the other, but it totally feels like Dela’s song. He vocal prowess kind of just overwhelms – pleasantly so – anyone else in the song and/or video.

Nakuahidi came out a couple of months ago, and the video just came out today, and I have already played it three times. It tells a story about a woman waiting for her man who has gone to war – think KDF - and she is waiting on his promise, hoping on it, that he will be back again, that she will see him again.

The video is simple, and shot so well. The story attached to the video is also well-told, easy to understand, and manages to dispense all the feels necessary for it – it is also meant to be ‘in loving memory of the fallen’, an honourable memory in itself. Coupled with soulful lyrics and veritably skilled ad libbing on Dela’s part, it is, quite frankly, a musically melodious haven.