MUSIC REVIEW : That’s My Girl  by Fifth Harmony

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I am always here for Fifth Harmony, for a number of reasons – one, it isn’t hard to be a girl band in this society (just a few weeks ago, one of the members had to leave a concert showing because of anxiety attacks), simply because bands are a dime a dozen in the developed world. I mean, who even remembers what happened to Little Mix? Both of them came off of vocal prowess shows, and only one of them is still relevant. And it is even harder to stay together when you are a manufactured group.

I like Fifth Harmony’s music because it is always about women and women empowerment, and they manage to almost seamlessly mesh the power of womanhood and femininity into the power of sexuality, which I appreciate – a lot of people do not see it as a power, but as a flaw, and that is not the case. All sexes, all people, are powerful, and I think they use it as more than just a gimmick.

Their newest head-bobbing pop single, released on Monday, already has close to half a million views, and will rapidly pass that, considering their influence and influences. The video is a bit nonsense, set in a dystopian-like war zone where they are walking through (in all white and getting nothing dirty, of course) rescuing survivors of the carnage. It seems just a little irrelevant, but hey. And it was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the 30-year-old film school graduate who also directed Ariana Grande/Jessie J/Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang (which I loved).

The song, though, is about getting up and making it, dusting yourself off and powering through – and I love it. Ensconced in the lyrics is a tribute to Destiny’s Child "Independent Women", probably inspired by the tribute they did to DC the other day, and I love it. I love anything that makes you want to push through to your excellence and destiny. It’s a yes for me.

You've been down before

You've been hurt before

You got up before

You'll be good to go, good to go

Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it

Got some dirt on your shoulder

Then let me brush it off for ya

If you're feeling me, put your five high

That's my girl