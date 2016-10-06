MOVIE REVIEW: Ghostbusters

The movie follows two besties who have an unending quest to prove that ghosts actually do exist, briefly hampered by the fact that one of them is trying to get a ‘real’ job. She has lost faith.

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Chris Hemsworth and a bunch of other really random famous people that have inexplicable cameos (Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson from the original, to name a few)

Watch this on torrent, is the short summary. The long summary is, though this was an earnest endeavour at bringing back the magic of our childhood, the extremely simplistic storyline, far too few small bursts of pure comedy, underwhelming acting and exhausting reboot saturation make this too-long movie forgettable in all ways. This is why I don’t trust IMDB. There. I said it. On IMDB, this movie has a 5.4, which would indicate that it is an above average movie. It isn’t.