By THOMAS MATIKO

More by this Author

It’s no secret that Diamond’s two baby mamas Hamisa and Zari do not see eye to eye and have lately been engaging in a war of words on social media with cryptic, well-targeted messages to each other.

Zari, in one of her posts, accused Hamisa of stealing her man and wondered why she (Hamisa) claimed she was young and beautiful yet could not get a man of her own.

Hamisa, on the other hand, called Zari a number of unprintable names and urged her to ‘lose some fat from her legs’.

Diamond’s father Abdul Juma has finally weighed in on the matter, asking them to be respectful to each other as neither of them was married to his son yet.

“Ninawasihi hawa wanawake waaache malumbano katika mitandao ya kijamii kwa sababu kila mmoja amezaa hivyo wote wana nafasi na haki sawa kwa vile hakuna aliyeolewa hadi sasa. Maneno wanayotoleana mitandaoni ni mabaya na yananiumiza mno, mwanangu bado hajaoa na huenda mmoja wao akaolewa nae lakini mwingine akapewa heshima yake kama mzazi. Lakini pia bado wote wawili wanawezankuolewa kwa vile imani ya dini ya mwanangu inaruhusu,” Abdul said during an interview with a popular Tanzanian blog.