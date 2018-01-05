  1. Home
Diamond’s dad to Zari, Hamisa: Stop it! Neither of you is married my son yet

Friday January 5 2018

Diamond (centre), has been at the centre of the war of words between Hamisa (right) and Zari (left). Diamond's father has weighed in on the issue. PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Hamisa, on the other hand, called Zari a number of unprintable names and urged her to ‘lose some fat from her legs’.
  • Diamond’s father Abdul Juma has finally weighed in on the matter, asking them to be respectful to each other as neither of them was married to his son yet.

By THOMAS MATIKO
It’s no secret that Diamond’s two baby mamas Hamisa and Zari do not see eye to eye and have lately been engaging in a war of words on social media with cryptic, well-targeted messages to each other.

Zari, in one of her posts, accused Hamisa of stealing her man and wondered why she (Hamisa) claimed she was young and beautiful yet could not get a man of her own.

Hamisa, on the other hand, called Zari a number of unprintable names and urged her to ‘lose some fat from her legs’.

Diamond’s father Abdul Juma has finally weighed in on the matter, asking them to be respectful to each other as neither of them was married to his son yet.

“Ninawasihi hawa wanawake waaache malumbano katika mitandao ya kijamii kwa sababu kila mmoja amezaa hivyo wote wana nafasi na haki sawa kwa vile hakuna aliyeolewa hadi sasa. Maneno wanayotoleana mitandaoni ni mabaya na yananiumiza mno, mwanangu bado hajaoa na huenda mmoja wao akaolewa nae lakini mwingine akapewa heshima yake kama mzazi. Lakini pia bado wote wawili wanawezankuolewa kwa vile imani ya dini ya mwanangu inaruhusu,” Abdul said during an interview with a popular Tanzanian blog.

(I urge them to stop this madness of throwing barbs at each other on social media every  other day. They have to respect each other because they are both parents to my sons’ kids. Besides, none of them is  married to my son yet so each of them stands an equal chance of being married. Even if he chooses to marry both of them, they will still need to have some manners and respect towards each other.

