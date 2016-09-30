Niall Horan latest in One Direction to go solo

By AFP

More by this Author

One Direction's Niall Horan released a first solo single Thursday, becoming the latest member of the boy band to pursue music since the group went on hiatus.

The 23-year-old Irish singer announced that he had signed a contract with Capitol Records and released a first song, "This Town."

Driven by acoustic guitar, "This Town" is a light ballad about heartbreak in which Horan wishes for another chance with a partner.

Horan, who did not give a timetable for further releases, also put out a video for "This Town" in which he performs at Capitol's studio in Hollywood.

One Direction achieved global fame, with screaming pubescent girls packing their concerts, after the then teenagers appeared in 2010 on the British television contest "The X Factor."

The band announced a hiatus at the end of last year, with the proliferation of solo projects raising fears among fans of a permanent rupture.

MOST PROMINENT SOLO CAREER

Zayn Malik, who left the band in March last year, has had the most prominent solo career.

He released an album, "Mind of Mine," full of racy R&B that would have been unthinkable for squeaky-clean One Direction.

Liam Payne in July revealed that he is also working on a solo album and, like Horan, signed to Capitol Records — not One Direction's Columbia Records.

Among the other two members, Harry Styles has reportedly reached a record deal with Columbia.