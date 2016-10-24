By SHOWBIZ REPORTER

There is a new songstress in town, her name is Noushka.

The gospel artiste whose full name is Noushka Diambu Nsasa, 23, is making waves with her latest song “Magoti” featuring Daddy Owen whose audio has so far raked up over 36,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded last week.

Noushka’s latest release signals the arrival of an interesting artiste whose style is a fusion of pop and rhumba with a distinctive Kenyan flavour rendered flawlessly in Kiswahili and Lingala.

Her style makes the collaboration with veteran Daddy Owen natural. For Noushka,who was initially star-struck at meting the hitmaker who is her idol, making the song was a dream come true.

Noushka takes a selfie with Daddy Owen during a recording session for the single 'Magoti'. PHOTO | COURTESY

“I have looked up to Daddy Owen since the release of “Tobiko” and I was humbled yet thrilled to work with him. It has been a truly amazing experience,” she told nation.co.ke.

The song which is a conversation between Noushka and Owen is a testimony that God is faithful and answers prayer. The song opens with Owen posing what she did to get blessed as his prayers didn’t seem to bring him results fast enough. She owns the song as she answers that it took diligent prayers and encourages him not to give up.

The collaboration comes barely three months since her first single 'Mungu Wangu' which is currently receiving massive airplay.

Noushka who has always loved singing since her primary school days now has two gospel singles to her credit. Both feature uplifting and encouraging messages drawn from her personal experience which features a tragic past.

“I was born in Kenya to a Congolese mom. We moved back to Congo while I was still a baby and at the age of five, my mom passed away leaving me in the care of my grandmother. She struggled to raise me and get me an education and managed to see me through high school,” she says.