By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

More by this Author

You released a fiery song last week called ‘Pilau Njeri’, calling out female rappers. What’s the meaning of the title?

It’s those people who pretend to be real but in essence are mwitu, fake. But I have another song that I released on Wednesday called 'Jah'.

You sound so angry in ‘Pilau Njeri’, why?

People were talking too much and being disrespectful, so I had to reply. Plus, it was a wake-up call to female hip-hop artistes because the industry is so male dominated and we must rise up and be heard. Many female artistes are lazy. Pilau Njeri was the right move to get people off their backsides.

Is the song targeting anyone in particular? Word has it that you were attacking Kush Tracey, Njeri and Noti Flow

They are non-issues to me. I wasn’t targeting anyone in particular. Many female rappers are lazy.

What about Sosuun?

Same goes for her. If I’m competing with anyone in this game, it is the male rappers. I’m not concerned with female rappers.

Looking at the hip-hop scene in Kenya right now, especially female rappers, who do you think is doing something noteworthy?

No one. I know Pilau Njeri woke people up. I know they are headed to the studio right now and trying to score gigs. I had to announce that I reign supreme, to make a statement, to stir the industry a bit and get people on their feet. I want female rappers to be heard more; it shouldn’t always be about the male rappers with us lagging behind.

You did a song with Xtatic called ‘Usiku Mchana’. Does that mean you hold her in high regard to have worked with her?

She’s doing something alright, but she should be doing much more.

You have touched on quite a bit of issues in the song, like female musicians sleeping their way up to advance their careers. Is that something you have experienced?

Not, but I know it exists.

Have you been able to land a major gig outside Kenya?

Not yet, but I’m working towards it. I will be sharing a stage with Tinie Tempah and Westwood at the Jameson Live concert in December; it means a lot to me. It’s a big deal.

Your image, in terms of styling, has gone through quite a transformation. You used to be a tomboy, but heels and dresses are finding their way to your wardrobe. What brought that on?

I think I grew up. I started appreciating my feminine side, even though I’m still a tomboy. Image is everything, especially in music business. I had to get a team, a stylist to advise and dress me. I even went to etiquette classes.

What did you learn in etiquette classes?

Everything.

Has your new image changed how people perceive you?

People who knew me back in the day prefer the tomboy version, but growth is inevitable.

When people see Femi One the brand, what do you want them to think?

A hardcore female rapper, the first female rapper in Kenya with a diss track that actually names people. But I also want to inspire people the way Nazizi inspired me.

Who is impressing you in rap music right now?

King Kaka and Khaligraph, whose flow I like. For female rappers, that would be Wangechi, Xtatic and Petra, but more needs to be done. Internationally, it’s YoungMA.

The song ‘Jah’, what is it about?

It’s a celebration of life, of how far I’ve come. My brand and my music are growing and I’m thankful for that.

Why have you not released an album yet?

I’m working on it, but I haven’t decided whether I will release an album or a mixtape.

What’s the difference between the two?

There’s really not that big of a difference. A mixtape isn’t something that’s consciously prepared or arranged like an album. People don’t buy albums in Kenya, that’s why you see more of singles with videos. Why should I spend so much time and money on an album, in the studio and the launch for no one to buy it?

What attracted you to Kaka Empire?

They were attracted to me (laughs). When Rabbit had the idea for Ligi Soo, he sought me out and told me “all these women rap in English, but I want you to do it in Sheng and represent people from Eastlands.” I was sold to the idea. He later called me and told me I did very well in the song. At that time, I needed a team behind me so the decision to sign with them was quite easy.

What’s so great about being signed to a label?

The team lessens some of the burdens for me. Being independent means you have to foot the costs for music videos, source for interviews yourself and dress yourself. It’s too much. With the label, all I have to do is write songs and go to the studio, the rest is taken care of.

What do you feel you have accomplished in your career so far?

Everyone is talking about me right now, which means I’m on top of my game. But I still have to go higher, I want to sit on the proverbial throne. When people ask “who’s king?” immediately names like Rabbit and Khaligraph come up. But it’s another story for female artistes. There is no consistency. People aren’t serious, they are just lazy and too comfortable. How can you release one song in a year? Kaka releases songs every two months and it should be the same for us, too. People, including me, should work harder and get fans to listen and see us more.

Are you dating?

I’m single. Concentrating on my music.

Are there guys who are hesitant to approach you because you are a celebrity?

Lots, I may die single because of that (laughs). And because I’m a rapper and I sound tough. But once you get to know me, you find that I’m a big softy.

You seem like an extrovert