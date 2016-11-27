By THOMAS RAJULA

More by this Author

Before you even dropped an album, you said you had recorded about 1,500 songs. What is the number now?

I have recorded close to 3,000 songs. But I record because I’m passionate about music, not every song I record is for release.

You’re also doing more freestyles and releasing freestyle videos, what’s the motivation behind that?

I think that is one hip hop aspect that has been ignored and I decide to bring it back to the scene. Nobody is doing it except Khaligraph Jones… to show the people that, aside from doing music professionally, we can also do cyphers. It’s just a trend that I’m trying to start with my people.

Your new track, 'Mi Casa Su Casa', how did you and your girlfriend Cashy come up with it?

I’m not going to talk about Cashy for personal reasons, which I believe everybody knows, but I’m going to talk about the track. There’s a one minute video we did for Instagram, and got a lot of people talking. So we thought, why not make a track out of this. We went to the studio and recorded the jam.

Where did you shoot the video?

It’s nothing high budget; it’s just a simple, standard, hip hop video considering the fact that we don’t own the instrumentals used on the song. It’s originally owned by Mobb Deep. We used the instrumentals for Hell on Earth.

Back to Cashy, between the two of you, who would you say outdoes the other in terms of lyrical flow? Do you think she can beat you?

Yes, I think she can. I’m saying this because I don’t want to go back home and start a fight (laughs). Just to make her feel good, I’m going to say that she is better than me.

Is money flowing now?

So far so good. Of course, establishing myself as a brand hasn’t been easy, but at the moment I’m in that position where I can comfortably say that I am making money off my name. I started a label the other day, Blue Ink, recruiting new talent in Kenya. I am a Tusker Lite ambassador now (and also part of a Google media campaign). Everything is going down great, and we’re grateful to God for that.

You’re thinking about branching into acting now?

Yes, I’m also passionate about that. I have a new track that I want to release in 2017. The track is one of those joints that I’m trying to explain a certain story, and I’m actually the guy who’s acting; it’s like a short movie. You don’t see a lot of those in the music scene, so I’m trying to introduce it. I’ve been looking at the local TV shows, I hope it doesn’t sound like I’m rude, but I think we’re a little bit behind. I’m going to start with music; slowly as I upgrade.

What about other business ventures?

For different reasons, I don’t like talking about other things when we’re doing an interview about music. So for now I’m just going to stick to music and tell people that I have new tracks coming through, and they should check out for that.

So we’re expecting two new songs?

An album probably. I’ve been working on an album but because of unavoidable circumstances I had to push it forward. I’m trying to get big sponsors so that by the time I’m launching the album, it’s not a substandard launch... and do something that’s never been done. That’s the reason why I postponed the launch of the album.

What do you hope to achieve with your Blue Ink?

One thing you need to understand with music is, you can be the hottest rapper in the scene but it’s only going to be for a certain period before another rapper comes over and takes the spot. What I’m trying to do with my label – of course, five years down the line I’m going to be older and hopefully a family guy – is to ensure that the hottest rapper that’s going to come after Khaligraph is under the Khaligraph Jones brand… and making money too… and taking Kenyan music to the next level.

On dating Cashy...