Oprah declares 'new day' for women in powerful Globes speech

Monday January 8 2018

Oprah Winfrey at Golden Globe Awards

Actress and TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey during the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.  PHOTO | AFP

LIST OF GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS

- FILM -
Best film, drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best film, musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best foreign language film: "In the Fade"
Best animated feature: "Coco"
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

***

- TELEVISION -
Best drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best musical or comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best limited series or TV movie: "Big Little Lies"
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

By AFP
Oprah Winfrey has made history at the Golden Globes as the first black female to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

She declared a "new day" for women and girls facing down abusive men as she delivered a stirring speech on Sunday.

Accepting the award that was incepted in 1952, the Oscar-nominated actress and daytime television trailblazer saluted the #MeToo movement that has quickly gained steam after revelations of rampant sexual misconduct by film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

BROKEN BY BRUTALITY

Paying tribute to Recy Taylor -- an African American woman who daringly reported her 1944 gang rape by white men and died last month just short of her 98th birthday -- Winfrey deplored "a culture broken by brutally powerful men."

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up! Their time is up!" Winfrey said to a standing ovation and even some tears in the audience. "So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon."

"And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women — many of whom are right here in this room tonight — and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again," she said.

The 63-year-old Winfrey — whom Golden Globes host Seth Meyers half-jokingly quipped could be the candidate to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 — also hailed the role of the often-maligned media.

"It's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice," she said.

"I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times."

