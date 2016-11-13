Rapper Njeri hits back at Femi One with a biting track

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

The release of Femi One’s diss track “Pilau Njeri” two weeks ago has elicited quite a reaction from the one person everyone agrees the song was directed at, rapper Njeri. According to the Homeboyz Radio website, the “Nduta” rapper was not planning on responding to Femi One’s song, but she “caved in”. She has released perhaps a more biting and personal reply with a song titled Conoka #Femiplan.

In an interview with Kiss 100, Njeri said Femi One should wake up since everyone she mentioned in “Pilau Njeri” has been working constantly and releasing songs.

Part of the song goes: “I’m the master here with the master plan, so sitambui hizi ma femiplan, hata uniite pilau kwa ugali hautoshi mboga, femiplan... hauna diversity, you do the same things over and over, ati the biggest achievement ni Coke, riding... umeishi industry, una hits ngapi? ati Sportpesa, una pesa ngapi, hata udunge kijeshi huwezi murder beat.”