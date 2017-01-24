Rapper Soulja Boy faces prison on gun charges

The Glock handgun was allegedly stolen from a police vehicle, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said, adding that Soulja Boy faced up to four years in state prison.

By AFP

The rapper Soulja Boy, whose 2007 track "Crank That" became a major dance craze, was charged Monday with felony weapons charges that could land him four years in prison.

Los Angeles prosecutors announced two felony counts and a misdemeanor charge against the 26-year-old, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way.

The rapper, who was arrested at his Los Angeles home on December 15, is accused of owning an illegal assault weapon and possessing another gun despite restrictions due to a previous conviction.

"Crank That (Soulja Boy)," the rapper's debut released when he was still a teenager, was the first single ever to be downloaded three million times, although the record has since been surpassed.

The song became a viral sensation online as dancers tried out the moves, which entail shaking arms alternately to the right and the left.