The stars who died in 2017

- January 25: US television icon Mary Tyler Moore, aged 80 in hospital.

- January 25: British veteran actor John Hurt, known for his roles in "Elephant Man" and "Harry Potter", aged 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

- February 12: Jazz's Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammy awards, aged 76, in hospital days after announcing his retirement.

- March 18: American Chuck Berry, a father of rock 'n' roll, aged 90 at his home.

- May 23: British actor Roger Moore, television's "The Saint" and 007 in seven James Bond films, aged 89 of cancer.

- June 27: British author Michael Bond, who created Paddington bear, aged 91 at his home.

- July 27: Sam Shepard, US playwright and actor, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aged 73 at his Kentucky home.

- July 31: French actress Jeanne Moreau, of "Jules et Jim" fame, aged 89 at her Paris home.

- August 8: US country music legend Glen Campbell, the "Rhinestone Cowboy" crooner, aged 81 suffering from Alzheimer's Disease.

- August 20: American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis aged 91.

- September 15: US actor Harry Dean Stanton, who played the lead role in the film "Paris, Texas", aged 91.

- October 24: Rock pioneer and boogie-woogie pianist Fats Domino, at home aged 89.

- December 6: France's best-known rock star Johnny Hallyday, aged 74, after a battle with lung cancer.

- December 18: K-pop star Kim Jong-Hyun, 27, lead singer of South Korean boyband SHINee, in suicide in a Seoul hotel room.