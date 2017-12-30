  1. Home
The stars who died in 2017

Saturday December 30 2017

Roger Moore played James Bond between 1973 and 1985. He died aged 89, drawing tributes for his portrayal of the womanising super-spy, and for his charity work. PHOTO | AFP

- January 25: US television icon Mary Tyler Moore, aged 80 in hospital.
- January 25: British veteran actor John Hurt, known for his roles in "Elephant Man" and "Harry Potter", aged 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
- February 12: Jazz's Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammy awards, aged 76, in hospital days after announcing his retirement.
- March 18: American Chuck Berry, a father of rock 'n' roll, aged 90 at his home.
- May 23: British actor Roger Moore, television's "The Saint" and 007 in seven James Bond films, aged 89 of cancer.
- June 27: British author Michael Bond, who created Paddington bear, aged 91 at his home.
- July 27: Sam Shepard, US playwright and actor, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aged 73 at his Kentucky home.
- July 31: French actress Jeanne Moreau, of "Jules et Jim" fame, aged 89 at her Paris home.
- August 8: US country music legend Glen Campbell, the "Rhinestone Cowboy" crooner, aged 81 suffering from Alzheimer's Disease.
- August 20: American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis aged 91.
- September 15: US actor Harry Dean Stanton, who played the lead role in the film "Paris, Texas", aged 91.
- October 24: Rock pioneer and boogie-woogie pianist Fats Domino, at home aged 89.
- December 6: France's best-known rock star Johnny Hallyday, aged 74, after a battle with lung cancer.
- December 18: K-pop star Kim Jong-Hyun, 27, lead singer of South Korean boyband SHINee, in suicide in a Seoul hotel room.