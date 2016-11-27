Judging from the deafening cheers from the audience, you could tell people were really enjoying the show at Nairobi’s Alliance Francaise. Heartstrings Entertainment were staging Grass is Greener – a hilarious comedy about a couple on the brink of divorce, who at one point demarcate their house into “his” and “hers” zones. It helped that Buzz got a front row seat to witness actor Nick Kwach who seamlessly executed the role of Bernard, a frustrated husband who brings in his “mpango wa kando” to live in their matrimonial home.

After she moved in, it was drama to the end – especially after Bernard’s on-stage wife, Tabitha, decided to reciprocate by inviting her boyfriend as well. Nick’s hilarious lines coupled with his cartoonish facial expressions ignited the Wangari Maathai auditorium with such laughter, and betrayed the talent of a seasoned actor worth his salt.

But as good as Nick is on stage, is his compensation at per with his acting talent? Eliud Abuto, a veteran thespian and producer at Festival of Creative Arts (FCA) says actors like Nick can’t be paid more than Sh3,000 per show. He cites the lack of corporate sponsorship and a lacklustre attitude from the government towards theatre arts as the usual suspects limiting the growth of the industry.

Despite having nurtured big guns like Angel Waruinge (who played Miss Morgan on Citizen TV’s Tahidi High) and MC Jalang’o who also started out as a theatre actor, Eliud still can’t remunerate FCA actors according to their talent’s true worth.

“Actors deserve to be handsomely rewarded,” he says. “But as it stands, any local theatre actor who gets anything more than Sh5,000 per show should consider himself/herself really lucky.”

EXPENSIVE VENUES

In a telephone interview, he, however, swore to Buzz that he wouldn’t pay an actor anything less than Sh1,500 per show regardless of the cost of production.

One of the challenges that theatre producers like Eliud, and Sammy Mwangi of Heartstrings Entertainment face, is the high cost of hiring venues to stage their plays. With a 370-seat capacity at the Kenya National Theatre, for example, a producer would have to bank on a full house of people, each having paid Sh135 just to break even. But due to a weak theatre culture in the country, this rarely happens. That’s why theatre lovers have to part with upwards of Sh600 and above for a single, one-show ticket. With that pricing, even when a play experiences low numbers of patrons, the numbers can be balanced out at the box office.

To the general public, Eliud’s Sh1,500 per show minimum wage for an actor would sound reasonable, but to actors like Nick Kwach, that amount is peanuts.

When he arrived at Java’s Reinsurance Plaza outlet for this interview, you wouldn’t tell if Kwach would have had anything financial to complain about.

“Let me be honest,” he starts, “most theatre actors keep doing plays only because they love acting. Even established TV actors like Rosemary Waweru of Pray and Prey can’t be paid more than Sh3,000 per show for a theatre play.” (True to his word, Rosemary did indeed corroborate Nick’s claim at a separate interview.) “That’s why every theatre actor’s dream is to feature in a TV production, because that’s where real money is.”

The 26-year-old graduate of International Relations from Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology divulged how broadcasting houses like Nation Media Group and Royal Media Services can pay an actor upwards of Sh10,000 per episode of a TV series like Pray and Prey and Royal Media’s Papa Shirandula.

To throw a spanner in the works, Kwach claimed he knew of TV actors who make more than Sh100,000 per month from TV show’s like KTN’s recently concluded Gavana and Startimes’ Loko Loko.

Kwach has made Sh15,000 for a single episode on TV show in which he only played a supporting role. “If I could make that much for a supporting role, can you imagine how much the main actor was being paid?” he quips.

RITE OF PASSAGE

The youthful thespian who played “Bwana MCA” on KTN’s Gavana series, explained the process a person who’s interested in an acting career typically goes through before he breaks through.

Affectionately calling it “the grind”, Kwach explains that almost all the bigwigs in acting, including Papa Shirandula’s Wilbroda (real names Jacqueline Nyaminde) MC Jalango (Felix Odwuor) started out in travelling theatre, progressing to static theatre and finally landing on TV.

His own stint with a theatre troupe that performed high school set books like Kifo Kisimani and celebrated author Ngugi Wa Thiongo’s The River Between was in his own admission, a valuable foundation for his career. Sometimes making a paltry Sh600 per show, Nick told the writer that he “hated the wages but loved the grind.”

Travelling to remote schools, practising for long hours and performing all day for weeks on end, generally describes a thespian’s life in travelling theatre.

It’s a “tough” job, he says, but an important start to an actor’s career in spite of the poor pay.

One such theatre production company that travels around exclusively performing set books is David Alliwah’s Theatrix Arts Ensemble. David admits to the issue of low pay for actors, but he says that he tries to offset it by negotiating a higher number of show runs with teachers. “The more the shows we can perform in, the higher the amount I’ll be able to pay my actors,” Alliwah explains.

But despite being the owner of a respected travelling theatre company, David knows where an actor eventually makes good money. He told Buzz that actresses like Rosemary Waweru or Nice Githinji who have gone through “the grind” soon leave the Sh3,000 per-show fee they make in static theatre and begin to reap their harvest in TV productions. (Static theatre are plays done at established venues like Kenya National Theatre, Sarakasi Dome, Phoenix Players’ Professional Centre, Mombasa’s Little Club among others.)

Even Nick Kwach’s foray into Film and TV now affords him a handsome Sh15,000 per episode on a TV series, while his counterpart Rosemary – a more established thespian, makes in the neighbourhood of Sh25,000 per episode.

But according to FCA’s Eliud Abuto, if there’s one thing that still threatens to cause untold suffering to local thespians, it’s the Kenya Film and Classification Board’s proposed bill which seeks to regulate media content. Abuto says “if left to materialise, it will absolutely cripple the industry”.

KFCB’s boss Ezekiel Mutua’s raft of regulations have widely been opposed by many in the media saying that he seeks to gag the media and the creative industries.